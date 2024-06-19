United States USMNT lineup predictions: Who should Gregg Berhalter start at Copa América? Updated Jun. 19, 2024 8:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States men's national team will begin its 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América campaign on Sunday against Bolivia, the beginning of what will be the Americans' biggest test leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter's first order of business will be to find the right combination of players to put on the field. Most USMNT fans can probably guess who Berhalter will start against Bolivia, but with so much riding on his team's success, there might be incentive for him to try something new at this tournament.

Instead of trying to figure out what lineup Berhalter is going to start, we asked FOX Sports soccer analysts Doug McIntyre, Stu Holden and Alexi Lalas to pick their ideal starting XI for Copa América. Here's what they had to say:

Doug's XI: 4-3-3

GK: Matt Turner

LB: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson

CB: Miles Robinson

CB: Chris Richards

RB: Tim Weah

CM: Tyler Adams

CM: Weston McKennie

CAM: Gio Reyna

LW: Haji Wright

ST: Josh Sargent

RW: Christian Pulisic

Though he didn't rule out a formation switch, I think Berhalter prefers four defenders to three, and that he favors Miles Robinson alongside Chris Richards more than any other centerback pairing. Versatile winger Tim Weah is a better like-for-like replacement for injured fullback Sergino Dest than dedicated defenders Joe Scally or Shaq Moore. Reyna's Nations League heroics keep him in the lineup over Yunus Musah. Up top, Pulisic slides from the left side to the right, the position he manned during his career-first season at AC Milan. Berhalter says he sees Haji Wright wide left. That leaves the striker spot for Josh Sargent, the most efficient goalscorer in the U.S. player pool in 2024. — McIntyre

Alexi's XI: 4-3-3

GK: Matt Turner

LB: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

CB: Chris Richards

RB: Tim Weah

CDM: Tyler Adams

CM: Weston McKennie

CM: Yunus Musah

LW: Christian Pulisic

ST: Josh Sargent

RW: Gio Reyna

I have Matt Turner in goal. He hasn't progressed or evolved in the way that I would have liked or that a lot of people thought, but he's still the incumbent, and I'm still confident that, even with his club situation and the problems that he's had there, that this is a guy that's going to make the saves and be able to play out of the back. There might be others who come up and challenge him, but until then, I'm good to go with Matt Turner. Then I'm going with a back four with Tim Weah at right back. We've seen this happen, he can certainly do the job, but this is me trying to get all of the good players on the field. There have been times over the last couple of years when Tim Weah has been the most consistent attacking player. I'm selling to Tim Weah as: you're not being demoted; yes, it's a change of position, but you've still got that whole right side with Gio Reyna playing more central. — Lalas

Stu's XI: 5-2-1-2

GK: Matt Turner

LWB: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

CB: Chris Richards

CB: Tim Ream

RWB: Tim Weah

CM: Tyler Adams

CM: Weston McKennie

CAM: Gio Reyna

ST: Folarin Balogun

ST: Christian Pulisic

When I look at the U.S.'s pool right now and what I feel is the strongest lineup, the thing that stands out to me is that we have five center backs and four forwards who can play as wingers too, and with Sergiño Dest out, I was thinking of the most effective way to have the best attacking group on the field because defensively, I think we can still be solid with three or five at the back.

I think about the wingbacks that we could play with and the profiles that I like in Tim Weah and Antonee Robinson, two great athletes who are also good on the ball and can give us possession and give us width. The biggest bonus in having three center backs is that we can get Gio, Weston, Tyler, Christian, Balogun and maybe another forward on the field. Gregg Berhalter has played a lot of 4-3-3 but if you can shift that dynamic now and be better at creating chances and scoring goals, I think that's the next evolution of this team and what they're lacking to be winning games against high-level teams. — Holden

