UEFA Nations League
UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo scores twice in Portugal win, Czechia-Spain draw UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo scores twice in Portugal win, Czechia-Spain draw
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo scores twice in Portugal win, Czechia-Spain draw

6 mins ago

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Sunday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off from Sinobo Stadium in Prague, the Czech Republic and Spain resulted in a 2-2 draw. Elsewhere, from Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal took care of Switzerland 4-0. 

Here are the top plays.

Czech Republic vs. Spain (League A)

During the third minute, the Czech Republic took a quick 1-0 lead on Spain, thanks to a goal by Jakub Pesek

Jakub Pesek finishes the beautiful run to give Czech Republic the early 1-0 lead

Jakub Pesek finishes the beautiful run to give Czech Republic the early 1-0 lead
Jakub Pesek converts on a beautiful run for a tap in goal giving Czech Republic the 1-0 lead over Spain in their UEFA Nations League matchup.

Spain's 17-year-old Gavi evened up the score in the 45th minute with a big-time goal. 

Gavi's finesse finish levels the score for Spain, 1-1

Gavi's finesse finish levels the score for Spain, 1-1
Gavi finishes the ball perfectly into the opposite side of goal to give Spain the tying goal against Czech Republic just before half in the UEFA Nations League.

The Czech Republic was in prime position to regain their lead over Spain in the 53rd minute with an open goal but missed the kick to the right, and the score remained tied at 1-1. 

The Czech Republic got another opportunity to take the lead, and they did, thanks to Jan Kuchta, who on a breakaway, lobbed a kick over the goalie. The Czech Republic led Spain 2-1. 

Jan Kuchta breaks free and chips in to pull Czech Republic back in front, 2-1

Jan Kuchta breaks free and chips in to pull Czech Republic back in front, 2-1
Jan Kuchta receives a perfect long ball and takes it the distance for the chip in goal past the Spain goalkeeper to give Czech Republic the 2-1 lead in the 66th minute of the UEFA Nations League.

Iñigo Martínez's header in the 90th minute led to a 2-2 draw between the two countries. 

Portugal vs. Switzerland (League A)

Portugal took a 1-0 lead after Cristiano Ronaldo received some assistance on a free kick by William Carvalho in the 14th minute. 

William Carvalho's rebound off a Cristiano Ronaldo free kick gives Portugal a 1-0 lead

William Carvalho's rebound off a Cristiano Ronaldo free kick gives Portugal a 1-0 lead
Portugal takes a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League after a Cristiano Ronaldo free kick is rebounded by William Carvalho into the back of the net.

Toward the end of the 34th minute, Ronaldo finished off an exciting sequence, putting Portugal up 2-0. 

Just four minutes later, Ronaldo snuck in and tapped the ball into the goal for his second straight. Portugal took a 3-0 lead. 

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in four minutes to give Portugal a 3-0 lead

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in four minutes to give Portugal a 3-0 lead
Cristiano Ronaldo Scored in the 31st minute and the 35th minute to give Portugal a 3-0 lead over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

In seven minutes, Ronaldo almost had a hat trick, but was slightly off! 

After not scoring for a while, João Cancelo put Portugal up 4-0 in the 68th minute. 

João Cancelo's shifty ball handling and goal extends Portugal's lead to 4-0

João Cancelo's shifty ball handling and goal extends Portugal's lead to 4-0
Joao Cancelo's shifty moves around the goalkeeper extend Portugal's lead in the UEFA Nations League to 4-0 over Switzerland.

Portugal ultimately did what many expected them to do by winning in front of their home crowd, 4-0. 

Here's a look at the rest of Sunday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Serbia vs. Slovenia (League B)
Sweden vs. Norway (League B)
Kosovo vs. Greece (League C)
Bulgaria vs. Georgia (League C)
Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland (League C)
Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia (League C)
San Marino vs. Malta (League D)

Get more from UEFA Nations League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Czech Republic vs. Spain - 6/5/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Czech Republic vs. Spain - 6/5/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Portugal vs. Switzerland - 6/5/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Portugal vs. Switzerland - 6/5/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - San Marino vs. Malta - 6/5/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - San Marino vs. Malta - 6/5/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Gibraltar vs. Macedonia FYR - 6/5/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Gibraltar vs. Macedonia FYR - 6/5/2022
North Macedonia North Macedonia
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland - 6/5/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland - 6/5/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Serbia vs. Slovenia - 6/5/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Serbia vs. Slovenia - 6/5/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Sweden vs. Norway - 6/5/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Sweden vs. Norway - 6/5/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Kosovo vs. Greece - 6/5/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Kosovo vs. Greece - 6/5/2022
Soccer - UEFA Nations - Bulgaria vs. Georgia - 6/5/2022 Soccer - UEFA Nations - Bulgaria vs. Georgia - 6/5/2022
share story
UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. France, lines, pick
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League 2022 odds: How to bet Croatia vs. France, lines, pick

1 hour ago
UEFA Nations League: Hungary upsets England; Italy draws with Germany
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Hungary upsets England; Italy draws with Germany

22 hours ago
UEFA Nations League: Netherlands earn historic win at Belgium
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Netherlands earn historic win at Belgium

1 day ago
UEFA Nations League: Denmark, Netherlands, Austria earn wins
UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League: Denmark, Netherlands, Austria earn wins

2 days ago
Ronaldo, Portugal avoid loss; Spain disappointed in Nations League
UEFA Nations League

Ronaldo, Portugal avoid loss; Spain disappointed in Nations League

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes