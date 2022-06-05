UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo scores twice in Portugal win, Czechia-Spain draw
The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Sunday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).
Kicking things off from Sinobo Stadium in Prague, the Czech Republic and Spain resulted in a 2-2 draw. Elsewhere, from Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal took care of Switzerland 4-0.
Here are the top plays.
Czech Republic vs. Spain (League A)
During the third minute, the Czech Republic took a quick 1-0 lead on Spain, thanks to a goal by Jakub Pesek.
Spain's 17-year-old Gavi evened up the score in the 45th minute with a big-time goal.
The Czech Republic was in prime position to regain their lead over Spain in the 53rd minute with an open goal but missed the kick to the right, and the score remained tied at 1-1.
The Czech Republic got another opportunity to take the lead, and they did, thanks to Jan Kuchta, who on a breakaway, lobbed a kick over the goalie. The Czech Republic led Spain 2-1.
Iñigo Martínez's header in the 90th minute led to a 2-2 draw between the two countries.
Portugal vs. Switzerland (League A)
Portugal took a 1-0 lead after Cristiano Ronaldo received some assistance on a free kick by William Carvalho in the 14th minute.
Toward the end of the 34th minute, Ronaldo finished off an exciting sequence, putting Portugal up 2-0.
Just four minutes later, Ronaldo snuck in and tapped the ball into the goal for his second straight. Portugal took a 3-0 lead.
In seven minutes, Ronaldo almost had a hat trick, but was slightly off!
After not scoring for a while, João Cancelo put Portugal up 4-0 in the 68th minute.
Portugal ultimately did what many expected them to do by winning in front of their home crowd, 4-0.
Here's a look at the rest of Sunday's games across the UEFA Nations League:
Serbia vs. Slovenia (League B)
Sweden vs. Norway (League B)
Kosovo vs. Greece (League C)
Bulgaria vs. Georgia (League C)
Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland (League C)
Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia (League C)
San Marino vs. Malta (League D)