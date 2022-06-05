UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo scores twice in Portugal win, Czechia-Spain draw 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League continues Sunday in cities all over Europe, with featured matches broadcast across the FOX Sports family of networks (and streamed on the FOX Sports app).

Kicking things off from Sinobo Stadium in Prague, the Czech Republic and Spain resulted in a 2-2 draw. Elsewhere, from Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal took care of Switzerland 4-0.

Here are the top plays.

Czech Republic vs. Spain (League A)

During the third minute, the Czech Republic took a quick 1-0 lead on Spain, thanks to a goal by Jakub Pesek.

Jakub Pesek finishes the beautiful run to give Czech Republic the early 1-0 lead Jakub Pesek converts on a beautiful run for a tap in goal giving Czech Republic the 1-0 lead over Spain in their UEFA Nations League matchup.

Spain's 17-year-old Gavi evened up the score in the 45th minute with a big-time goal.

Gavi's finesse finish levels the score for Spain, 1-1 Gavi finishes the ball perfectly into the opposite side of goal to give Spain the tying goal against Czech Republic just before half in the UEFA Nations League.

The Czech Republic was in prime position to regain their lead over Spain in the 53rd minute with an open goal but missed the kick to the right, and the score remained tied at 1-1.

The Czech Republic got another opportunity to take the lead, and they did, thanks to Jan Kuchta, who on a breakaway, lobbed a kick over the goalie. The Czech Republic led Spain 2-1.

Jan Kuchta breaks free and chips in to pull Czech Republic back in front, 2-1 Jan Kuchta receives a perfect long ball and takes it the distance for the chip in goal past the Spain goalkeeper to give Czech Republic the 2-1 lead in the 66th minute of the UEFA Nations League.

Iñigo Martínez's header in the 90th minute led to a 2-2 draw between the two countries.

Portugal vs. Switzerland (League A)

Portugal took a 1-0 lead after Cristiano Ronaldo received some assistance on a free kick by William Carvalho in the 14th minute.

William Carvalho's rebound off a Cristiano Ronaldo free kick gives Portugal a 1-0 lead Portugal takes a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League after a Cristiano Ronaldo free kick is rebounded by William Carvalho into the back of the net.

Toward the end of the 34th minute, Ronaldo finished off an exciting sequence, putting Portugal up 2-0.

Just four minutes later, Ronaldo snuck in and tapped the ball into the goal for his second straight. Portugal took a 3-0 lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in four minutes to give Portugal a 3-0 lead Cristiano Ronaldo Scored in the 31st minute and the 35th minute to give Portugal a 3-0 lead over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

In seven minutes, Ronaldo almost had a hat trick, but was slightly off!

After not scoring for a while, João Cancelo put Portugal up 4-0 in the 68th minute.

João Cancelo's shifty ball handling and goal extends Portugal's lead to 4-0 Joao Cancelo's shifty moves around the goalkeeper extend Portugal's lead in the UEFA Nations League to 4-0 over Switzerland.

Portugal ultimately did what many expected them to do by winning in front of their home crowd, 4-0.

Here's a look at the rest of Sunday's games across the UEFA Nations League:

Serbia vs. Slovenia (League B)

Sweden vs. Norway (League B)

Kosovo vs. Greece (League C)

Bulgaria vs. Georgia (League C)

Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland (League C)

Gibraltar vs. North Macedonia (League C)

San Marino vs. Malta (League D)

