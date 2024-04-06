United States
Tyler Adams misses Bournemouth game against Luton because of back spasms
Apr. 6, 2024

Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams was left out of the gameday squad for the 2-1 loss to Luton in the English Premier League because of back spasms, manager Andoni Iraola said on Saturday.

The United States international has recently returned from a long layoff following hamstring surgery.

Adams made his first start for Bournemouth a week ago in a 2-1 win over Everton, playing the full game. He was an unused substitute in the Cherries' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Iraola said Adams "woke up two days ago with back spasms and he wasn't available" against Luton.

"It is nothing related to the hamstring," Iraola said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Tyler Adams
United States
Bournemouth
