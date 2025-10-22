Thailand Hires Former USMNT Interim Coach Anthony Hudson

Thailand hired former New Zealand and Colorado Rapids manager Anthony Hudson as coach of its men's soccer team Wednesday, a day after dismissing Japanese tactician Masatada Ishii.

Hudson, who also was interim coach of the U.S. men’s soccer team for four months in 2023, has served as the director of technical development of Thailand's soccer association since last year.

"At this crucial time, we need someone who understands Thai football thoroughly," association president Nualphan Lamsam said in a statement. "Anthony Hudson has worked with the association at every level and has extensive international experience."

The 44-year-old Hudson coached New Zealand from 2014-17. He resigned a week after the All Whites lost to Peru in an intercontinental qualifying playoff for the 2018 World Cup.

Hudson, the son of former Chelsea star Alan Hudson, was coach of the MLS' Rapids from late 2017 to May 2019.

Hudson’s first match in charge will be a 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Sri Lanka in November. Thailand sits second in the four-team Group D. Only the group winner advances to the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

