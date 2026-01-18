1,000 Goals & Euro 2028: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Reach Those Targets?

Cristiano Ronaldo would be prepared to join "the lowest professional league" in order to reach 1,000 competitive goals, claims former Manchester United teammate Nani, but is not expected to be forced down that path. Instead, the Portuguese GOAT, who is still going strong in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr, is being backed to grace Euro 2028.

GOAT status: Ronaldo's remarkable record

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has declared that the 2026 World Cup will be his last as he prepares to make more history there by gracing FIFA’s flagship event for the sixth time. He has, however, made no mention of European Championship competition.

An extension to his lucrative contract in the Middle East is set to take Ronaldo through to the summer of 2027 — at which point he will be 42 years of age. There is no sign of the evergreen frontman slowing down.

He has stated a desire to reach four figures on the goal front, having surged beyond 950, and is being tipped to hit that remarkable milestone with relative ease — given that he remains a prolific presence for Al-Nassr and the all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with 143 efforts to his name.

1,000 goals & Euro 2028: Will Ronaldo hit those targets?

Fellow countryman and ex-Old Trafford colleague Nani has told FourFourTwo: "He’ll reach 1,000 goals easily, I have no doubt. It’s a milestone that matters to him – something he’s had in mind for years.

"He wants to reach 1,000 documented goals, because other players like Pele or Romario claimed to hit those numbers, but not all of their goals were recorded. Cristiano could make a movie with all of his. He’ll get there – even if he has to go to the lowest professional league in the world to do it. But he won’t need to."

Nani added on Ronaldo’s longevity, with more than two decades being spent competing at the highest possible level: "Nothing surprises me. Cristiano has always known exactly what he wanted – when you’re that clear about your priorities and you have the right support around you, everything becomes easier.

"That refusal to give up is what has made him one of the greatest players of all time. Even now at age 40, he still amazes people, but not me. I hope he maintains the same level he showed in qualifying and becomes an important player for Roberto Martinez at the World Cup – goals don’t disappear."

On the chances of Ronaldo appearing at one more major international tournament, Nani said: "I hope he does play at the Euros. That will depend on how he feels physically, whether injuries respect him, and whether he finds motivation to keep competing the way he has for more than 20 years. But if anybody can do something as extraordinary as playing the Euros at 43, it’s Cristiano."

Ronaldo backed to extend international career with Portugal

Ronaldo helped Portugal to Euros glory in 2016, while adding two UEFA Nations League crowns to his roll of honour since then. Another former United teammate, Wes Brown, told GOAL recently of CR7 extending his international career beyond 2026: "If he can bring something to the squad, why not pick him? Does that mean he has to play every game? Look at the last competition, everyone was saying he shouldn’t play but he did ok. He knows the press are going to give him stick anyway as soon as he doesn’t score or give an assist. At the same time, he is still there for his younger team-mates and wants them to do well.

"In his mind he won’t be finished yet and he can still contribute to the team. I don’t think he will retire from international football until he has retired completely. He’s still got the energy, that same belief, and can still do it. There are not many people that can say that at that level."

Play alongside Cristiano Jr.? Ronaldo has no retirement plan

Ronaldo has earned 226 caps for Portugal, which represents another record, and has also stated a desire to play alongside his son Cristiano Jr at some stage — potentially with club and country. He certainly appears to have no plans to head into retirement any time soon.