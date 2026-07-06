Switzerland vs. Colombia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Switzerland will face Colombia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 showdown on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at BC Place Vancouver on FOX.

After winning Group B and defeating Algeria 2-0 for its first World Cup knockout-stage win since 1938, Switzerland advanced to its fourth consecutive Round of 16.

Switzerland has lost just once in its last 18 games overall (11W-6D-1L), falling only to Germany 4-3 in a March friendly.

In his first major tournament as Switzerland’s number one keeper, Gregor Kobel got his first World Cup clean sheet vs Algeria. He’s been one of the best keepers at the tournament with 13 saves and 2.5 goals prevented, the most of any keeper through the round of 32.

Meanwhile, Colombia defeated Ghana for its second-ever World Cup knockout-stage win.

Colombia was dominant against Ghana despite the narrow 1-0 win. It held 60% possession and outshot Ghana 20-8 while conceding only two shots inside the penalty area, and finishing with 2.0 expected goals to Ghana’s 0.3.

Additionally, Colombia’s 72 shots through four games are second-most in the tournament in that span.

Let’s check out the odds for the massive Switzerland vs. Colombia matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 7.

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Luis Díaz is +220 to score against Switzerland (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images).

Switzerland vs. Colombia Odds

Moneyline

Switzerland : +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Colombia : +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Draw: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Spread

Switzerland +0.5: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

Colombia -0.5: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

Under: -168 (bet $10 to win $15.95 total)

Switzerland vs. Colombia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Colombia has been one of the best looking teams and Luis Díaz has been one of the most explosive players so far this tournament. Díaz was seventh overall through four games with 16 shots, and his 15 one-v-ones are eight more than any teammate. While we lean Colombia in this matchup, take Díaz to score at the much better value of +220 after coming up just short on multiple big chances against Ghana.

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Colombia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

Switzerland : +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Colombia: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Both Teams to Score