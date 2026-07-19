FIFA Men's World Cup
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FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain vs. Argentina History: All Head to Head Match Between the World Cup Finalists

Published Jul. 19, 2026 8:55 a.m. ET

Spain and Argentina meet today for the World Cup Final, and the two nations already know each other well. They've played 14 times since 1952, splitting the series evenly, with only one meeting ever coming at a World Cup. Here's every match between the two finalists.

Spain vs. Argentina History

  • Dec. 7, 1952 (Madrid): Argentina 1, Spain 0 — International friendly
  • July 5, 1953 (Buenos Aires): Argentina 1, Spain 0 — International friendly
  • July 24, 1960 (Buenos Aires): Argentina 2, Spain 0 — International friendly
  • June 11, 1961 (Seville): Spain 2, Argentina 0 — International friendly
  • July 13, 1966 (Birmingham, England): Argentina 2, Spain 1 — 1966 FIFA World Cup group stage
  • Oct. 11, 1972 (Spain): Spain 1, Argentina 0 — Copa Hispanidad
  • Oct. 12, 1974 (Buenos Aires): Argentina 1, Spain 1 — Copa Hispanidad
  • Oct. 12, 1988 (Seville): Spain 1, Argentina 1 — International friendly (Copa RFEF)
  • Sept. 20, 1995 (Spain): Spain 2, Argentina 1 — International friendly
  • Nov. 17, 1999 (Spain): Argentina 2, Spain 0 — International friendly
  • Oct. 11, 2006 (Spain): Spain 2, Argentina 1 — International friendly
  • Nov. 14, 2009 (Spain): Spain 2, Argentina 1 — International friendly
  • Sept. 7, 2010 (Buenos Aires): Argentina 4, Spain 1 — International friendly
  • March 27, 2018 (Madrid): Spain 6, Argentina 1 — International friendly

Today's World Cup final will be the 15th meeting between the two countries, and the first since that 2018 friendly. Spain and Argentina enter with six wins apiece and two draws.

The Matches Everyone Remembers

1966: Their Only World Cup Meeting, Until Today

Luis Artime scored twice as Argentina beat Spain, 2-1, in the group stage at Villa Park in Birmingham. Argentina advanced to the quarterfinals. Spain went home. It's the only time the two nations had met at a World Cup before today.

2010: Argentina's Answer

Months after Spain won its first World Cup, Argentina delivered a statement in Buenos Aires, routing the new champions, 4-1, in a rowdy friendly that showed the rivalry still had teeth even without a trophy on the line.

2018: The 6-1 Rout

Isco scored a hat trick and Spain humiliated an Argentina side missing an injured Lionel Messi, 6-1, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Nicolás Otamendi's header was the only answer Argentina had all night. It remains the most lopsided result in the series and the last time the two teams played before today.

What's Next

Spain and Argentina play today, Sunday, July 19, at 3 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium, with the World Cup on the line. The match airs on FOX, streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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