Ruling Overturns Senegal's AFCON Title, Declares Morocco Champion
Morocco was stunningly awarded the Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday by appeals judges that overturned Senegal’s victory in a chaotic final in January.
The Confederation of African Football said its appeal board ruled Senegal is "declared to have forfeited the Final" and its 1-0 win in extra time becomes a 3-0 default win for host nation Morocco.
In the Jan. 18 final in Rabat, Senegal left the field in protest during stoppage time for 15 minutes, and fans tried to storm the field when Morocco was awarded a penalty.
When play resumed, Morocco forward Brahim Diaz’s penalty was saved and Senegal scored the only goal in extra time.
At an initial disciplinary hearing, CAF imposed fines of than $1 million in fines and bans for Senegal and Morocco players and officials but left the result untouched.
The case could go to a further appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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