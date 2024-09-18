Cristiano Ronaldo gets new coach with Stefano Pioli hired by Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo
Published Sep. 18, 2024 2:44 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo has another new coach in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr appointed former AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli on Wednesday, a day after it fired Luis Castro.

The 58-year-old Pioli led Milan to the Serie A title in 2022 and then took the team to the last four of the Champions League in 2023 before leaving the club in May.

Castro was fired after a slow start to the season with just one win in three league games.

In April 2023, coach Rudi Garcia left Al-Nassr after failing to secure first place despite Ronaldo's arrival four months prior.

Al-Nassr finished second in the league to Al-Hilal last season under Castro and lost two cup finals to the same opposition.

Castro's last game in charge was a 1-1 draw with Al-Shorta of Iraq in Monday's game in the Asian Champions League Elite tournament.

Pioli has signed a three-year contract, according to domestic media.

His first game coaching outside Italy will come Friday against Al-Ettifaq, the team coached by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

