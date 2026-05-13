MLS
Red Bulls' Julian Hall Becomes Youngest Player In MLS History To Score Hat Trick
MLS

Red Bulls' Julian Hall Becomes Youngest Player In MLS History To Score Hat Trick

Updated May. 13, 2026 11:59 p.m. ET

Julian Hall scored three goals and became the youngest player (18 years, 50 days) with a hat trick in MLS history, and the New York Red Bulls beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Hall has nine goals this season — after coming into 2026 with three career goals in 38 appearances across three MLS seasons.

The Red Bulls (5-5-3), who beat Chicago 3-1 on Saturday to snap a five-game winless streak, have won back-to-back games for the first time since they started the season 2-0-0.

Cade Cowell had two assists and Ethan Horvath made two saves for the Red Bulls.

Max Arfsten and Diego Rossi each scored a goal for the Crew (3-7-3), who have lost three in a row following their only back-to-back wins this season.

Gustav Berggren's header off a corner kick played in by Rafael Mosquera was blocked at the goal line by midfielder Sekou Bangoura, but Hall was there to put away the rebound and give New York a 3-2 lead in the 79th minute.

Hall opened the scoring with a sliding finish, off a low cross played from the right side by Cowell, in the seventh minute.

Cowell, on the counterattack, bent a low cross between defender Sean Zawadzki and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte to Hall for a first-touch finish from point-blank range to make it 2-1 in the 40th.

Arfsten, after a turnover by the Red Bulls in their defensive half, slipped a first-touch shot under the crossbar and inside the left post to make it 1-1 in the 22nd.

Rossi converted from the penalty spot in the 64th.

Schulte finished with two saves.

The Crew had 65% possession.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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