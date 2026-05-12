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Football Is Life: 'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernandez Lands Deal With USL Club
Soccer

Football Is Life: 'Ted Lasso' Star Cristo Fernandez Lands Deal With USL Club

Published May. 12, 2026 7:09 p.m. ET

Forward Cristo Fernandez, the actor who portrayed Dani Rojas on the Apple TV series "Ted Lasso" has signed with El Paso Locomotive FC of the USL Championship to play soccer professionally.

Terms of the deal announced Tuesday, which still must be approved by the second-tier league and soccer federation, were not disclosed.

Fernandez earned the deal after a two-month trial with the team, appearing in a preseason match against New Mexico United. He played soccer at the youth level before an injury at the age of 15 led him to acting.

"No matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart," Fernandez said. "I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC — the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates — for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one."

Locomotive coach Junior Gonzalez said Fernandez is a great addition, giving them another attacking threat while bringing passion and leadership to the locker room.

The USL Championship acts as the second tier of the American soccer pyramid, sitting directly below MLS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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