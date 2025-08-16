LaLiga Lamine Yamal Scores Stunner in Barcelona's LaLiga Opener Win Over Mallorca Updated Aug. 16, 2025 5:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Barcelona began the defense of its La Liga title with a comfortable 3-0 win at Mallorca, scoring early and taking advantage of two first-half red cards for the hosts on Saturday.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, who led Barcelona's prolific attack last season, needed only seven minutes to impress again. Yamal's curling cross found Raphinha by the far post and the Brazil forward headed in from close range.

Ferran Torres' shot from outside the area in the 23rd was a goal that drew complaints by Mallorca because one of its players was on the ground after being hit by the ball in the head in the buildup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some Mallorca players stopped playing after their teammate went down, but the referee allowed play to continue. Mallorca immediately complained after Ferran scored.

The hosts went a man down 10 minutes later when Manu Morlanes was sent off for a second yellow card for fouling Yamal on the run. His first yellow was for protesting Barcelona's second goal.

The second red card in the 39th came from Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi hitting the head of Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia with his left foot while reaching up for a high ball. The referee changed the card from yellow to red after a video review.

Yamal made it 3-0 in second half stoppage time by hitting the top corner.

Barcelona, which won the league last season after scoring 102 goals, was without veteran striker Robert Lewandowski because of an injury. Newly signed forward Marcus Rashford went in as a substitute in the 69th.

Garcia didn't have to work much on his Barcelona debut after being signed in the offseason on a transfer from city rival Espanyol.

Regular starting goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is out after undergoing lower back surgery, and García started ahead of Wojciech Szczesny and Inaki Pena, who replaced Ter Stegen last season.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Barcelona LaLiga Lamine Yamal

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share

recommended 2025 La Liga Predictions: Preview for how the top 3 teams finish Item 1 of 1