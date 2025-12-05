Portugal HC Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Work Ethic Ahead of 2026 World Cup

On the heels of Friday's 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw, Portugal head coach Roberto Martínez spoke on the impact of team captain and legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo heading into next summer.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo will take the pitch for a record sixth World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, Canada and the United States. Portugal was selected to play in Group K, alongside Colombia and Uzbekistan. The fourth team of the group will be determined in March 2026.

When asked by Ronaldo following the announcement, Martínez praised Ronaldo's work ethic, competitive fire and longevity as he prepares for his final World Cup and the end of his run in international competition.

"What can I say about our captain is that this is somebody that's an example towards the game," Martínez told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft. "Somebody that the age doesn't take the hunger away from being the best, from being contagious, from being helpful to the younger generation.

"So, for us, what he does on the pitch is important, of course, because at the moment, he's got 25 goals in 30 games at this level, which is important, but it's even more important the values that he transmits, the standards that he sets, and I can tell you that he's quite unique in the way that he lives the day-to-day in his professional career."

Entering the latest edition of soccer's biggest tournament, Ronaldo will look to go out with a bang in search of his first World Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has appeared in 14 games in the group stage and eight knockout-round games, recording 8 goals and 2 assists.

Ronaldo's status for Portugal's games was initially in jeopardy after he received a red card and three-game ban for elbowing an Ireland opponent in a qualifying game last month. He served a mandatory one-game suspension when Portugal played its final qualifying game, a 9-1 win over Armenia, to seal its World Cup spot.

However, a disciplinary verdict published by FIFA on Nov. 25 confirmed that the remainining two games of the ban would be deferred for a one-year probation period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.