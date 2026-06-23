How to Watch Norway vs. France: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Norway and France meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.
Norway beat Iraq 4-1 in their opener and Senegal 3-2 in their second match. Erling Haaland is squarely in the Golden Boot race with four goals through the two matches. France beat Senegal 3-1 in their opener and Iraq 3-0 in their second match. Kylian Mbappé, not to be outdone, has also scored four times in the tournament so far, including twice against Iraq to move into a tie for the second-most goals scored by a men's player in FIFA World Cup history.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Norway vs. France
- When: Friday, June 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Group Standings
France’s Kylian Mbappé Scores Two Goals vs Iraq | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Norway vs. France Odds
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