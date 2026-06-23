How to Watch Norway vs. France: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Norway and France meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.

Norway beat Iraq 4-1 in their opener and Senegal 3-2 in their second match. Erling Haaland is squarely in the Golden Boot race with four goals through the two matches. France beat Senegal 3-1 in their opener and Iraq 3-0 in their second match. Kylian Mbappé, not to be outdone, has also scored four times in the tournament so far, including twice against Iraq to move into a tie for the second-most goals scored by a men's player in FIFA World Cup history.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Norway vs. France

Group Standings

France’s Kylian Mbappé Scores Two Goals vs Iraq | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in France’s 3-0 win over Iraq.

Norway vs. France Odds

Learn more about Norway vs. France and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.