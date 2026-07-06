How to Watch Norway vs. England: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Norway and England meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, July 11, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium.

Norway advanced second out of their group after beating Iraq 4-1 in their opener, Senegal 3-2 in their second match and losing to France 1-4 in their third match. In the knockout round, they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 before stunning Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 to reach the first quarterfinal in Norwegian history. Erling Haaland sits just behind Argentina's Messi in the Golden Boot Race alongside Mbappé, scoring seven times in the tournament so far.

England won their group, winning their opener against Croatia 4-2, drawing 0-0 with Ghana in their second match and beating Panama 2-0 in their third match. In the knockout stage, they needed a late comeback bid to oust DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32 and outlasted Mexico 3-2 in an epic round of 16. Harry Kane has netted a goal six times and Jude Bellingham has added four of his own in the tournament so far.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Norway vs. England

Norway vs. England Preview

Erling Haaland against England's center backs is the matchup to watch in this quarterfinal.

Haaland has scored in every match he's played this World Cup, including two against Brazil in the round of 16. Norway doesn't need long spells of possession to make him dangerous. Get the ball wide, feed him quickly and he does the rest before a defense can get set.

England has been sharper defensively than anyone Norway has faced so far. Deny the early crosses. Keep him from turning half-chances into shots, and Norway's attack loses its most direct weapon.

Watch the first few times Norway breaks wide and looks for Haaland early.

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