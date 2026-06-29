FIFA Men's World Cup
Nick Wright's 2026 World Cup Bracket: Mexico And USA In The Quarterfinals?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Nick Wright's 2026 World Cup Bracket: Mexico And USA In The Quarterfinals?

Updated Jun. 29, 2026 10:25 p.m. ET

Every March, millions of NCAA Tournament brackets are filled out across the country. This summer, we get World Cup brackets.

On Monday's edition of "First Things First," Nick Wright gave his bracket for the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it was full of surprises. Here are the highlights from his bracket.

Spain Croatia No Portugal In Quarterfinals?

(Photo by Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Wright: I think Spain actually is not going to have to go through Portugal to get there. I think they're going to have to go through Croatia because I think Croatia is going to upset Portugal.

Mexico England Mexico Upsets England?

Wright: This is probably the biggest upset on my page: Mexico, in Mexico City, gets to the quarterfinals by beating England in one of the most raucous environments in World Cup history, I anticipate.

Morocco France World Cup Rematch?

(Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Wright: In a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinals, Morocco is going for revenge — they don't get it. France wins. France is too good. France advances to the semis.

Spain United States Quarterfinals For USA?

Wright: In the biggest game in American soccer history, Christian Pulisic, Lamine Yamal, a chance to shock the world? They do not. Spain and Lamine Yamal are too much.

Brazil Mexico Mexico And Brazil?

Wright: Mexico, for the first time in the tournament, not playing in Mexico; Brazil, getting healthier; Brazil advances.

France Brazil No. 6 For Brazil?

(Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Wright: My World Cup final is France vs. Brazil, and Brazil denies France their opportunity of winning two in three years and Brazil wins the World Cup.

share
recommended
  1. FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: Ronaldo, Messi, Kane Feature In A Superstar Slate: What To Know For Match Day 17

    Ronaldo, Messi, Kane Feature In A Superstar Slate: What To Know For Match Day 17

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: 2026 World Cup Third-Place Standings: Who's In, Who's On The Bubble

    2026 World Cup Third-Place Standings: Who's In, Who's On The Bubble

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: 2026 World Cup Bracket, Standings, Projections: USA In Round Of 32, Who Else Advanced?

    2026 World Cup Bracket, Standings, Projections: USA In Round Of 32, Who Else Advanced?

  2. FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: All 32 Teams That Qualified For World Cup Knockout Stage, From First To Last

    All 32 Teams That Qualified For World Cup Knockout Stage, From First To Last

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: World Cup Roundup: Dembélé Does It By Himself; Spain Scrapes By Again

    World Cup Roundup: Dembélé Does It By Himself; Spain Scrapes By Again

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: 2026 World Cup Group L Scenarios, Standings: What England, Ghana, Croatia, Panama Need To Advance

    2026 World Cup Group L Scenarios, Standings: What England, Ghana, Croatia, Panama Need To Advance

  3. FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 17

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 17

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: 2026 FIFA World Cup Title Pie: Is Messi's Argentina Or Mbappé's France The Favorite?

    2026 FIFA World Cup Title Pie: Is Messi's Argentina Or Mbappé's France The Favorite?

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, England, Portugal, More

    How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, England, Portugal, More

Item 1 of 3
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 World Cup Bracket: Full Round Of 32 Matchups

2026 World Cup Bracket: Full Round Of 32 Matchups

recommended
  1. FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: Ronaldo, Messi, Kane Feature In A Superstar Slate: What To Know For Match Day 17

    Ronaldo, Messi, Kane Feature In A Superstar Slate: What To Know For Match Day 17

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: 2026 World Cup Third-Place Standings: Who's In, Who's On The Bubble

    2026 World Cup Third-Place Standings: Who's In, Who's On The Bubble

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: 2026 World Cup Bracket, Standings, Projections: USA In Round Of 32, Who Else Advanced?

    2026 World Cup Bracket, Standings, Projections: USA In Round Of 32, Who Else Advanced?

  2. FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: All 32 Teams That Qualified For World Cup Knockout Stage, From First To Last

    All 32 Teams That Qualified For World Cup Knockout Stage, From First To Last

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: World Cup Roundup: Dembélé Does It By Himself; Spain Scrapes By Again

    World Cup Roundup: Dembélé Does It By Himself; Spain Scrapes By Again

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: 2026 World Cup Group L Scenarios, Standings: What England, Ghana, Croatia, Panama Need To Advance

    2026 World Cup Group L Scenarios, Standings: What England, Ghana, Croatia, Panama Need To Advance

  3. FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 17

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 17

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: 2026 FIFA World Cup Title Pie: Is Messi's Argentina Or Mbappé's France The Favorite?

    2026 FIFA World Cup Title Pie: Is Messi's Argentina Or Mbappé's France The Favorite?

    FIFA WORLD CUP MEN Trending Image: How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, England, Portugal, More

    How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, England, Portugal, More

Item 1 of 3
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Brazil vs. Japan Watch Brazil vs. JapanWatch Germany vs. Paraguay Watch Germany vs. ParaguayWatch Netherlands vs. Morocco Watch Netherlands vs. Morocco
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes