Nick Wright's 2026 World Cup Bracket: Mexico And USA In The Quarterfinals?
Every March, millions of NCAA Tournament brackets are filled out across the country. This summer, we get World Cup brackets.
On Monday's edition of "First Things First," Nick Wright gave his bracket for the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it was full of surprises. Here are the highlights from his bracket.
(Photo by Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Wright: I think Spain actually is not going to have to go through Portugal to get there. I think they're going to have to go through Croatia because I think Croatia is going to upset Portugal.
Wright: This is probably the biggest upset on my page: Mexico, in Mexico City, gets to the quarterfinals by beating England in one of the most raucous environments in World Cup history, I anticipate.
(Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Wright: In a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinals, Morocco is going for revenge — they don't get it. France wins. France is too good. France advances to the semis.
Wright: In the biggest game in American soccer history, Christian Pulisic, Lamine Yamal, a chance to shock the world? They do not. Spain and Lamine Yamal are too much.
Wright: Mexico, for the first time in the tournament, not playing in Mexico; Brazil, getting healthier; Brazil advances.
(Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Wright: My World Cup final is France vs. Brazil, and Brazil denies France their opportunity of winning two in three years and Brazil wins the World Cup.
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