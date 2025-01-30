FIFA Men's World Cup Neymar confirms return to Brazil: 'Only Santos can give me the love I need' Published Jan. 30, 2025 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Neymar has confirmed he will sign what is expected to be a short-term contract with his boyhood club, Santos, as the Brazil striker aims to recharge his career ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The 32-year-old Neymar said Thursday that he's returning to the São Paulo club, and local media reported that the deal will extend only to June 30.

"Only Santos can give me the love that I need to prepare for the challenges I have in the next few years. All of you, no matter who you support, know well what I am talking about," Neymar said on his social media channels. "I hope you all follow me in this new phase of my life."

Santos used its social media channels to respond Neymar's video: "Your home awaits. Your people awaits." Neymar left Santos nearly 12 years ago to join Barcelona.

The striker's return follows the termination of his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Neymar had returned in October from an ACL injury sustained while playing for Brazil only months after he joined Al-Hilal. He played only seven matches and scored once for the Saudi team.

Neymar also left Paris Saint-Germain under criticism from fans, who accused him of not caring enough about his fitness. In 2017, his exit at Barcelona was also frustrating for club supporters, who hoped he could help Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez win more trophies.

A Santos official told The Associated Press that Neymar is expected to arrive at São Paulo's international airport at 9 a.m. on Friday. He will then board a helicopter to go to the club's Vila Belmiro Stadium. After he signs his contract, he will be reintroduced to fans during the evening.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to discuss the matter publicly.

Neymar has already played 225 matches with Santos. He scored 138 goals for the club, many of which key for the six titles he won at the Brazilian giant, which was relegated in 2023 and returned to the country's top division last year.

Neymar became the most expensive player in soccer history when he transferred from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (then $262 million) in 2017.

Neymar's most recent match was played in November. Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus had repeatedly cast doubts about the striker's form to play.

Neymar left the Saudi Arabian league after playing just seven games in 17 months following his big-money move to the oil-rich kingdom. The Brazilian's contract was due to expire after this year's FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played between June 15 and July 13 in the United States.

The striker joined the Saudi club from PSG in August 2023 for 90 million euros ($94 million). His salary was reportedly one of the biggest in world soccer as well.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time top goalscorer with 79 goals in 125 matches, also said he is focused on getting more playing time so he can prepare for the World Cup in North America next year in what could be his last shot at winning the tournament.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

