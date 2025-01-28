FIFA Men's World Cup Santos president announces Neymar will return to club 12 years after leaving Updated Jan. 28, 2025 3:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Neymar has agreed to return to Santos nearly 12 years after he left the Brazilian team, club president Marcelo Teixeira said Tuesday.

The Brazil striker confirmed earlier that his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had been terminated by mutual consent. He had an injury-marred spell at Al-Hilal, where he played only seven matches and scored once.

The 32-year-old Neymar won six titles with his boyhood club Santos, including a Copa Libertadores trophy in 2011. Santos is a beachfront city outside São Paulo.

"It is the time (to come back), Neymar. It is time for you to come back to your people. To our home, to the club in our hearts," Teixeira said in his social media channels. "Welcome, our boy Ney! A boy of Vila (Belmiro, Santos' stadium). Come back to be happy again with the white and black shirt. The Santos nation awaits you with open arms."

ADVERTISEMENT

Neymar, once hailed as one of the world's best players, spent much of his time in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines due to an ACL injury he picked playing for Brazil in October 2023.

São Paulo media reported that the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star is expected to return to Brazil this week and reintroduce himself to Santos fans within days.

Neymar became the most expensive player in soccer history when he transferred from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (then $262 million) in 2017.

Neymar's spokeswoman, Day Franco, told The Associated Press the player had no immediate comment.

However, Neymar responded with a heart gif to a post of Kely Nascimento, one of the daughters of three-time World Cup winner Pelé, celebrating his return to Santos.

"(My father) must be taking bicycle kicks in heaven after finding out that our boy is coming back home," Nascimento said on Instagram. Pelé died in December 2022.

Santos was relegated to Brazil's second division in 2023 and was promoted again in the latest season.

Neymar's most recent match was played in November. Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus had repeatedly cast doubts about the striker's form to play.

Neymar is leaving the Saudi Arabian league after playing just seven games in 17 months following his big-money move to the oil-rich kingdom.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal said Monday it reached an agreement with Neymar to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

"I gave everything to play and I wish we enjoyed better times on the pitch together," Neymar said in a message on social media. "To Saudi, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences. I now know the real Saudi and have friends for life."

Despite Neymar's injury, Al-Hilal still managed to win last season's Saudi league. The Brazilian's contract was due to expire after this year's FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played between June 15 and July 13 in the United States.

The club said in a statement published on its social media channels that it "expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal."

The striker joined the Saudi club from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 for 90 million euros ($94 million). His salary was reportedly one of the biggest in world soccer as well.

But Neymar picked up his ACL injury, the most serious of his career, playing for Brazil only months after he joined Al-Hilal.

Neymar returned in October but said in different interviews there were doubts over whether he would stay for the rest of the season.

Santos fans have already been expecting Neymar's return. Since last week, they have posted a video of a man with the voice of legendary three-time World Cup winner Pelé, who died in 2022, asking Neymar to return and wear his historic No. 10 shirt.

In June, during a visit to one of his social projects in Brazil, the striker denied he was eyeing a return to the club.

"This is a total lie, there's no plans. I have another year in my contract with Al-Hilal. I hope to play a great season there. I didn't play the last one. We need to live day to day, there's a long time ahead," Neymar told media then. "Obviously Santos is the club in my heart, one day I do want to come back. But there's no plan in my head."

Earlier in January, Neymar made news for his comments about former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé, who is now at Real Madrid.

Speaking in a podcast hosted by World Cup winner Romário, Neymar said the Frenchman became "a little jealous" after superstar Lionel Messi joined the French club in August 2021 in a free transfer. He also added that big egos affected the performances of PSG in big matches.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time top goalscorer with 79 goals in 125 matches, also said he is focused on getting more playing time so he can prepare for the World Cup in North America next year, in what could be his last shot at winning the tournament.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Neymar Brazil FIFA Men's World Cup

share