FIFA Men's World Cup Netherlands vs. Poland: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Sep. 4, 2025 10:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Netherlands hosts Poland in a Group G UEFA World Cup Qualifier in Rotterdam. Here’s everything you need to know about Netherlands vs Poland.

How to watch Netherlands vs. Poland

Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands

TV/Streaming: Fubo

Betting Odds

As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Netherlands: -320

Draw: +450

Poland: +850

Netherlands vs. Poland Head to Head

This will be the 21st meeting between Netherlands and Poland's men's national teams.

Previous Scores

6/16/2024: at Poland — W 2–1

9/22/2022: at Poland — W 2–0

6/11/2022: vs Poland — D 2–2

11/18/2020: at Poland — W 2–1

9/4/2020: vs Poland — W 1–0

6/1/2016: at Poland — W 2–1

6/4/2000: vs Poland — W 3–1

11/17/1993: at Poland — W 3–1

10/14/1992: vs Poland — D 2–2

9/11/1991: vs Poland — D 1–1

10/14/1987: at Poland — W 2–0

11/19/1986: vs Poland — D 0–0

10/17/1979: vs Poland — D 1–1

5/2/1979: at Poland — W 2–0

10/15/1975: vs Poland — W 3–0

9/10/1975: at Poland — L 1–4

10/10/1973: vs Poland — D 1–1

9/7/1969: at Poland — W 2–1

5/7/1969: vs Poland — W 1–0

5/1/1968: at Poland — D 0–0

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Netherlands

6/10: vs Malta — W 8–0

6/7: at Finland — W 2–0

3/23: at Spain — L 3–3

3/20: vs Spain — D 2–2

11/19: at Bosnia and Herzegovina — D 1–1

Poland

6/10: at Finland — L 2–1

6/6: vs Moldova — W 2–0

3/24: vs Malta — W 2–0

3/21: vs Lithuania — W 1–0

11/18: vs Scotland — L 2–1

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more