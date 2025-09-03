FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Netherlands vs. Poland: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Sep. 4, 2025 10:17 a.m. ET
The Netherlands hosts Poland in a Group G UEFA World Cup Qualifier in Rotterdam. Here’s everything you need to know about Netherlands vs Poland.
How to watch Netherlands vs. Poland
- Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands
- TV/Streaming: Fubo
Betting Odds
As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Netherlands: -320
- Draw: +450
- Poland: +850
Netherlands vs. Poland Head to Head
This will be the 21st meeting between Netherlands and Poland's men's national teams.
Previous Scores
- 6/16/2024: at Poland — W 2–1
- 9/22/2022: at Poland — W 2–0
- 6/11/2022: vs Poland — D 2–2
- 11/18/2020: at Poland — W 2–1
- 9/4/2020: vs Poland — W 1–0
- 6/1/2016: at Poland — W 2–1
- 6/4/2000: vs Poland — W 3–1
- 11/17/1993: at Poland — W 3–1
- 10/14/1992: vs Poland — D 2–2
- 9/11/1991: vs Poland — D 1–1
- 10/14/1987: at Poland — W 2–0
- 11/19/1986: vs Poland — D 0–0
- 10/17/1979: vs Poland — D 1–1
- 5/2/1979: at Poland — W 2–0
- 10/15/1975: vs Poland — W 3–0
- 9/10/1975: at Poland — L 1–4
- 10/10/1973: vs Poland — D 1–1
- 9/7/1969: at Poland — W 2–1
- 5/7/1969: vs Poland — W 1–0
- 5/1/1968: at Poland — D 0–0
ADVERTISEMENT
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Netherlands
- 6/10: vs Malta — W 8–0
- 6/7: at Finland — W 2–0
- 3/23: at Spain — L 3–3
- 3/20: vs Spain — D 2–2
- 11/19: at Bosnia and Herzegovina — D 1–1
Poland
- 6/10: at Finland — L 2–1
- 6/6: vs Moldova — W 2–0
- 3/24: vs Malta — W 2–0
- 3/21: vs Lithuania — W 1–0
- 11/18: vs Scotland — L 2–1
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
-
Soccer's Most Expensive Transfers: Isak Joins Neymar, Mbappé in Top 5
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, times, standings
Tim Weah? Gio Reyna? Ranking the Top U.S. Men's Team Summer Transfers
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
-
Soccer's Most Expensive Transfers: Isak Joins Neymar, Mbappé in Top 5
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, times, standings
Tim Weah? Gio Reyna? Ranking the Top U.S. Men's Team Summer Transfers
Item 1 of 2