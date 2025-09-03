FIFA Men's World Cup
memphis depay netherlands
FIFA Men's World Cup

Netherlands vs. Poland: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Sep. 4, 2025 10:17 a.m. ET

The Netherlands hosts Poland in a Group G UEFA World Cup Qualifier in Rotterdam. Here’s everything you need to know about Netherlands vs Poland.

How to watch Netherlands vs. Poland

  • Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands
  • TV/Streaming: Fubo

Betting Odds

As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Netherlands: -320
  • Draw: +450
  • Poland: +850

Netherlands vs. Poland Head to Head

This will be the 21st meeting between Netherlands and Poland's men's national teams.

Previous Scores

  • 6/16/2024: at Poland — W 2–1
  • 9/22/2022: at Poland — W 2–0
  • 6/11/2022: vs Poland — D 2–2
  • 11/18/2020: at Poland — W 2–1
  • 9/4/2020: vs Poland — W 1–0
  • 6/1/2016: at Poland — W 2–1
  • 6/4/2000: vs Poland — W 3–1
  • 11/17/1993: at Poland — W 3–1
  • 10/14/1992: vs Poland — D 2–2
  • 9/11/1991: vs Poland — D 1–1
  • 10/14/1987: at Poland — W 2–0
  • 11/19/1986: vs Poland — D 0–0
  • 10/17/1979: vs Poland — D 1–1
  • 5/2/1979: at Poland — W 2–0
  • 10/15/1975: vs Poland — W 3–0
  • 9/10/1975: at Poland — L 1–4
  • 10/10/1973: vs Poland — D 1–1
  • 9/7/1969: at Poland — W 2–1
  • 5/7/1969: vs Poland — W 1–0
  • 5/1/1968: at Poland — D 0–0
ADVERTISEMENT

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Netherlands

  • 6/10: vs Malta — W 8–0
  • 6/7: at Finland — W 2–0
  • 3/23: at Spain — L 3–3
  • 3/20: vs Spain — D 2–2
  • 11/19: at Bosnia and Herzegovina — D 1–1

Poland

  • 6/10: at Finland — L 2–1
  • 6/6: vs Moldova — W 2–0
  • 3/24: vs Malta — W 2–0
  • 3/21: vs Lithuania — W 1–0
  • 11/18: vs Scotland — L 2–1
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Sources: U.S. Men's Team to Play Two-Time World Cup Champion Uruguay in November

Sources: U.S. Men's Team to Play Two-Time World Cup Champion Uruguay in November

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes