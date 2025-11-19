Naomi Girma Returns to USWNT Roster For Final Camp of 2025

Naomi Girma will make her valiant return to the U.S. women’s national team roster this window after battling injuries throughout this calendar year.

Manager Emma Hayes has called up 26 players for the final training camp of 2025, which will include two matches against UEFA Women’s Euro semifinalists Italy in Orlando (Nov. 28) and Ft. Lauderdale (Dec. 1). As it pertains to Girma, this is the first roster she’s been on since the summer.

The star defender started back for club Chelsea in a Champions League win over St. Polten on Nov. 11, and then she played 45 minutes against Liverpool in Women’s Super League play. Girma has only played in four of the USWNT’s 13 matches this year, and her presence will be a huge coup for a squad still missing many of its veteran players. The timing is especially important as the team prepares to qualify for the 2027 World Cup next year.

"It’s been an exciting and important year for our group, and we’ve accomplished a lot of goals, expanded the player pool and made strides in our game model, so this camp will be an extension of that, but it will also set the groundwork for 2026, which will be our World Cup qualifying year," Hayes said in a statement.

"Games against top European teams are so valuable as they give us an honest assessment of where we are in our growth as a team, so I know our players will embrace that challenge."

This roster will look a bit different than the one Hayes called up in October. It features seven squad changes and includes two first-time call-ups in Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz and Chicago Stars forward Jameese Joseph. Washington Spirit defender Kate Wiesner, also uncapped, gets her second call-up after being named as a training player during Hayes’ first USWNT camp in June 2024.

Hayes also called in Gotham FC midfielder Jaelin Howell, who last played for the national team in April 2022 and hasn’t been called up since October 2022.

Another note is the absence of Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who was ruled out of this camp due to a facial injury sustained playing with her club. Tullis-Joyce only has four caps, but has looked like the frontrunner to become the USWNT’s next starting goalkeeper. In her place, Hayes will look to Utah Royals’ Mandy McGlynn, Seattle Reign FC’s Claudia Dickey and Silkowitz.

These matches against Le Azzurre are the nations’ first time playing each other in nearly 15 years. Their last meeting was on Nov. 27, 2010, which the U.S. won, 1-0, in the second leg of a World Cup playoff. The USWNT ultimately beat Italy 2-0 on aggregate to qualify for the 2011 World Cup.

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 4), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 4), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0)

DEFENDERS (10): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 4/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 69/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG: 48/2), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 8/1), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 4/0), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current; 1/1), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 6/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 112/2), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave; 1/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit; 4/0), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 41/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 167/38), Jaelin Howell (Gotham FC; 5/1), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 9/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 115/26), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 11/1)

FORWARDS (6): Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars; 0/0), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 27/13), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 10/4), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 11/4), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 29/8), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 24/3)