MLS New England Revolution ahead of Seattle Sounders in Alexi Lalas' MLS power rankings 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Major League Soccer season is preparing to hit a major mile marker, with the 25th edition of the MLS All-Star Game set to take place live on FS1 at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday in Los Angeles.

And with all that fanfare, what better time to take stock of how the league looks ahead of the stretch run to the playoffs?

Alexi Lalas took a crack at just that, surveying the landscape and assessing the best of the best.

Here is how Lalas sees the top-five teams in the league stacking up heading to the All-Star Game, along with their recent results, what's up next, and their odds to win the MLS Cup.

To stay up to date on all things MLS, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

5. Sporting Kansas City

Total points: 39 (Second in Western Conference) | Past five matches (most recent first): DDWDW

Up next: vs. Colorado Rapids, 9 p.m. ET Saturday

MLS Cup odds: +650

Lalas' thoughts: "Just think how good SKC would be if all the referees weren't against them!"

4. Colorado Rapids

Total points: 37 (Third in Western Conference) | Past five matches: WWWDW

Up next: at Sporting KC, 9 p.m. ET Saturday

MLS Cup odds: +1400

Lalas' thoughts: "Thank you, Robin Fraser, for reminding us that the Rapids are still in MLS."

3. New York City FC

Total points: 31 (Fifth in Eastern Conference) | Past five matches: LWDDW

Up next: vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

MLS Cup odds: +2000

Lalas' thoughts: "I still love ya, but you rained on my parade."

2. Seattle Sounders

Total points: 42 (First in Western Conference) | Past five matches: WWWDL

Up next: vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday

MLS Cup odds: +550

Lalas' thoughts: "It’s Brian Schmetzer’s world, and we’re all just living it."

1. New England Revolution

Total points: 49 (First in Eastern Conference) | Past five matches: WWWWD

Up next: at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

MLS Cup odds: +600

Lalas' thoughts: "Just give the Revs the Supporters’ Shield."

For more from Alexi Lalas on MLS and everything else in the soccer world, subscribe to "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast," with new episodes dropping weekly!

Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.