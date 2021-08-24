New England Revolution ahead of Seattle Sounders in Alexi Lalas' MLS power rankings
The Major League Soccer season is preparing to hit a major mile marker, with the 25th edition of the MLS All-Star Game set to take place live on FS1 at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday in Los Angeles.
And with all that fanfare, what better time to take stock of how the league looks ahead of the stretch run to the playoffs?
Alexi Lalas took a crack at just that, surveying the landscape and assessing the best of the best.
Here is how Lalas sees the top-five teams in the league stacking up heading to the All-Star Game, along with their recent results, what's up next, and their odds to win the MLS Cup.
Total points: 39 (Second in Western Conference) | Past five matches (most recent first): DDWDW
Up next: vs. Colorado Rapids, 9 p.m. ET Saturday
MLS Cup odds: +650
Lalas' thoughts: "Just think how good SKC would be if all the referees weren't against them!"
4. Colorado Rapids
Total points: 37 (Third in Western Conference) | Past five matches: WWWDW
Up next: at Sporting KC, 9 p.m. ET Saturday
MLS Cup odds: +1400
Lalas' thoughts: "Thank you, Robin Fraser, for reminding us that the Rapids are still in MLS."
Total points: 31 (Fifth in Eastern Conference) | Past five matches: LWDDW
Up next: vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
MLS Cup odds: +2000
Lalas' thoughts: "I still love ya, but you rained on my parade."
Total points: 42 (First in Western Conference) | Past five matches: WWWDL
Up next: vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday
MLS Cup odds: +550
Lalas' thoughts: "It’s Brian Schmetzer’s world, and we’re all just living it."
1. New England Revolution
Total points: 49 (First in Eastern Conference) | Past five matches: WWWWD
Up next: at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
MLS Cup odds: +600
Lalas' thoughts: "Just give the Revs the Supporters’ Shield."
