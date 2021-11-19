MLS MLS Footnotes: Six great matchups are on tap as Cup playoffs begin this weekend 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Just like that, the November international break is over, and the 2021 MLS Cup playoffs are suddenly upon us.

Round one kicks off with two games Saturday, including a delicious Eastern Conference encounter between I-95 rivals New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union. Another pair of contests follow Sunday, and the opening slate concludes Tuesday with a pair of matches on the FOX family of networks: Nashville vs. Orlando (8 p.m. ET, FS1) and Seattle against Real Salt Lake (10 p.m. ET, FS1).

We’ll break down all six first-round matchups below.

MLS FOOTNOTES

1. New York Red Bulls (7) at Philadelphia Union (2)

When: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, Univision

Philly finished the regular season six points clear of the Red Bulls, but the latter actually won more games (15 to 14). And after winning the first 2021 encounter in May, Jim Curtin’s Union settled for a pair of 1-1 draws in July and September.

Both of those games were at Red Bull Arena, though. This one is in Chester, Pennsylvania, where the hosts will have a partisan crowd that would love nothing more than to beat their closest geographic rival.

It won’t be easy. The Red Bulls rebounded in the second half of the season following a rocky start, and their defense has been stingy despite losing U.S. national team center back Aaron Long to a ruptured Achilles tendon a month in — their 33 goals allowed were tied for the fewest in MLS. That bodes well for them this postseason when games get extra tight.

"We’re a dark-horse team in these playoffs that can go far," 18-year-old Red Bulls forward Caden Clark told the MLS website. Easier said than done.

Key matchup: M Alejandro Bedoya (PHI) vs. M Sean Davis (NY)

Prediction: Union 1, Red Bulls 0

2. Vancouver Whitecaps (6) at Sporting Kansas City (3)

When: Saturday, 5 p.m. ET UniMas

Since winning it all in 2013, SKC has been snake-bit in the playoffs, claiming just two rounds despite qualifying for the tournament in six of the last seven seasons (and nine of the last 10).

This year feels different. After sitting near the top of the West for most of the season, there’s a quiet confidence around Peter Vermes’ squad.

Sure, Vancouver likes their chances under interim coach Vanni Sartini, who turned the team around after replacing the fired Marc dos Santos midseason. The ‘Caps aren’t the side under pressure here.

But with Sporting boasting one of the best strikers in MLS in Daniel Salloi, Scottish midfielder Johnny Russell in the form of his career despite being overlooked by his national team, and the fact that another key man, Mexican forward Alan Pulido, is set to return after missing the final two regular-season games to injury, and anything other than a convincing victory for Kansas City would be a surprise.

Key matchup: F Salloi (SKC) vs. D Florian Jungwirth (VAN)

Prediction: SKC 2, Vancouver 0

3. Atlanta United (5) at New York City FC (4)

When: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN Deportes

If any lower seed is capable of pulling off an upset, it might be Atlanta, which has looked like the Five Stripes of old ever since Brazilian attacker Luiz Araujo arrived from French champ Lille in August, and former Mexican national teamer (and longtime Seattle assistant) Gonzalo Pineda took over as coach.

Still, NYCFC remains the bookies’ clear favorite, in part because the hosts are so dominant on Yankee Stadium’s matchbox-sized field, where NYC won both regular-season meetings by a combined score of 5-1.

One thing that could help Atlanta this time? The Pigeons will be without two key starters in defender Anton Tinnerholm and midfielder Keaton Parks.

Key matchup: F Josef Martinez (ATL) vs. D Alexander Callens (NYC)

Prediction: Atlanta 2, New York City 1

4. Minnesota United (5) at Portland Timbers (4)

When: Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN Deportes

Minnesota took all three regular-season meetings between these teams — including both matches at Providence Park, the site of Sunday’s contest. Minnesota clearly won’t be fazed by the most intimidating home crowd in MLS in the Rose City.

Understandably, the visitors are also the overwhelming fave despite being the lower seed.

The Timbers have been carried this season, as usual, by veteran defensive midfielder Diego Chara and playmaker Sebastian Blanco. Both must be atop their games to vanquish the Loons, a team built in the image of their tough-as-nails coach Adrian Heath.

Key matchup: M Chara (POR) vs. M Emanuel Reynoso (MIN)

Prediction: Loons 2, Timbers 1

5. Orlando City (5) at Nashville SC (4)

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET, FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX Sports app.

Nashville SC have been quietly excellent in their second MLS season, as we told you in this space a few weeks back.

After winning two rounds as an expansion team during a 2020 campaign rudely interrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, "We’re eyeing a long run" this fall, defender Walker Zimmerman told FOX. If MVP finalist Hany Mukhtar is near his best, Nashville is capable of going all the way.

Orlando will be a tough out, though. The Lions also learned from their playoff experience last fall, when they beat NYC before being upset by New England in the conference semifinals. It will be close. This season, all three games between these sides ended in ties.

Key matchup: D Zimmerman (NSH) vs. F Daryl Dike (ORL)

Prediction: Nashville 2, Orlando 1

6. Real Salt Lake (7) at Seattle Sounders (2)

When: 10:30 p.m. ET, FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX Sports app.

From a distance, this is the easiest matchup to predict. The Sounders have reached MLS Cup in four of the last five years, winning twice, and are the most battle-tested team in MLS history, having made it to the postseason a record 13 consecutive seasons since turning the league on its ear upon its arrival as an expansion team in 2009.

On current form alone, who knows? After leading the West much of the year, Brian Schmetzer’s squad stumbled down the stretch, going winless in its last six and allowing the Colorado Rapids to clinch the top spot in the conference (and the first-round bye that comes with it) on Decision Day.

Meantime, RSL has been in survival mode for months. After coach Freddy Juarez resigned midseason, they showed remarkable resilience, clinching the final playoff spot on a stoppage-time strike by Damir Kreilach on the final day. Now they’re playing with house money. That can’t hurt in a one-and-done.

Key matchup: M Joao Paulo (SEA) vs. M Albert Rusnak (RSL)

Prediction: Seattle 2, Salt Lake 1

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

