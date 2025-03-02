MLS Lionel Messi sits, Houston Dynamo fans compensated with future tickets Published Mar. 2, 2025 6:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Houston Dynamo fans planning to attend Sunday's game against Inter Miami won't see their team face Argentinian star Lionel Messi. Because of his unavailability, they'll receive complementary tickets to another upcoming game. It's a consolation prize, an attempt from the team to make up for Messi being held out by Miami for "rest" purposes.

There was some uncertainty regarding Messi's status in the days leading up to Sunday's game as he was subbed out of Miami's CONCACAF Champions League second leg against Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday. Messi scored in the 19th minute and came out of the game in the 69th minute.

But coach Javier Mascherano dispelled those rumors on Friday, saying, "Leo is fine. He is normal, and he will train normally like all his teammates."

Therefore, it came as a surprise when Miami announced he would miss Sunday's game.

It's not uncommon for Messi to sit out during packed schedule stretches since he came to Miami in July 2023. Inter Miami played three games in the span of 10 days, kicking off the 2025 campaign with the two-legged CONCACAF Champions Cup series against Sporting Kansas City and the MLS opener versus New York City FC. For fans who bought their tickets without that foresight, the Dynamo have them covered.

The Dynamo's decision was made on their own volition and is a move fans have called for in other sports when stars decide to sit out without an injury designation.

Houston (0-1-0) and Miami (0-0-1) play at 4 p.m. on Sunday, which is the two teams' only game against one another on the MLS schedule.

