El Trafico returns with LAFC, Galaxy battling for West supremacy

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's Note: MLS Footnotes takes you inside the major talking points around the league and across American soccer.

What’s the best rivalry in MLS? From a purely historical perspective, Portland-Seattle probably takes the cake. But as far as glitz, glamour and national relevance? It’s LAFC-LA Galaxy all the way.

"El Trafico" is only five years old. Yet for casual fans, games between the five-time league champion Galaxy and the upstarts across Los Angeles have become must-watch. From the maiden edition in 2018, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic stole the show in his MLS debut, to Saturday’s first meeting of the new season (7:30 pm ET, FOX/FOXDeportes/FOX Sports app), this rivalry never seems to disappoint.

"There’s been a lot of goals. There’s been a little chippiness, aggressiveness," said LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta, who joined the club from the Colorado Rapids in the winter and has only watched the derby from afar. "It’s kind of had a little bit of everything."

After failing to make the playoffs for the first time last season, LAFC enter Saturday’s contest leading the Western Conference. The Galaxy, who’ve missed the postseason in four of the past five years, sit third after trouncing the MLS Cup runners-up Timbers on two goals by Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez last weekend in Portland.

Both teams have momentum, and both have every incentive to attack. LAFC want to extend their lead atop the West, while a win would pull the Galaxy within a point of the top spot.

Since the rivalry began, the Galaxy have never lost to LAFC at home. That’s something the visitors are hoping to change this weekend.

"We’re looking to get our first win over there in Carson," Acosta told FOX Sports.

FOOTNOTES

1. Carlos Vela’s last Trafico?

We’re well into April, which means Carlos Vela has less than two months remaining on his contract, which is up June 30. The former MLS MVP has been offered a new deal by LAFC but still hasn’t signed it.

Presumably, Vela is holding out for more money or term — or both. He’s also 33 and on the downslope of his career. It will be fascinating to see what LAFC do.

If they let their best player walk midseason, it will hurt. On the other hand, GM John Thorrington will have more options in the summer transfer window than he did in January, especially if he’s looking to Europe for Vela’s replacement.

With the next meeting between LAFC and the Galaxy not until July 8, could this be Vela’s final appearance in El Trafico?

2. Chicharito eyeing El Tri comeback

Vela has retired from the Mexican national team, and Hernandez wasn’t involved with El Tri during World Cup qualifying after his falling out with the Mexican federation in 2019.

But Chicharito, his country’s all-time leading scorer, wants back in now that Mexico have officially booked their spot in Qatar.

El Tri coach Tata Martino will be watching the 33-year-old Hernandez regularly this season; the Galaxy’s Efrain Alvarez and Julian Araujo are both candidates for Mexico’s World Cup roster.

"I am trying the best I can to be considered," Hernandez said after the Portland match.

After scoring just twice in a dreadful debut season in 2020, Chicharito has been the most prolific striker in MLS the past two years, with 21 goals in his past 26 games. Given how badly El Tri struggled to finish throughout qualifying, the Little Pea might become impossible for former Atlanta boss Martino to ignore if he continues to fill the net.

El Tri don't want Chicharito anymore, despite his form in MLS Alexi Lalas and David Mosse discuss why El Tri don't seem to want Chicharito anymore, despite his strong play with the the Galaxy.

"There’s a World Cup right in front of him, and if he’s performing, you’d like to think they’ll keep him in consideration," Galaxy coach Greg Vanney told FOX Sports. "He’s trying to force his way into that discussion through his performances, and that’s great for us."

3. Hello, old friend

If he lines up for the Galaxy as expected Saturday, Raheem Edwards will become the first player to appear on both sides of El Trafico. After spending last year with LAFC, the former Toronto FC fullback/winger reunited with former TFC boss Vanney in the offseason.

With a league-leading four assists, Edwards has been the Galaxy’s most consistent performer this season, along with Chicharito.

"We knew about him from Toronto. He’s a really good soccer player," Vanney said of Edwards, whom he has deployed as a dedicated left back this season. "He’s played in a lot of different roles over the last several years, but we wanted to make him a little bit more of a specialist."

4. Loons tackle Austin

It’s difficult to know what to make of Minnesota United five games into the 2022 campaign. They’re just outside of playoff position despite having lost just once (to MLS Cup favorite Seattle). On the other hand, they can’t seem to score regularly; the Loons haven’t gotten more than one goal in any match so far.

Their next opportunity comes Sunday against surprising second-year side Austin FC (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1/FOX Deportes/FOX Sports app).

Minnesota coach Adrian Heath is preaching patience.

"This is the deepest roster we’ve ever had," said Heath, who has led the Loons since their expansion season in 2017. "We have six or seven forwards who could all legitimately say they deserve to play. But I can’t keep changing the team. I have to give the group that’s up front now the time to jell."

Austin is vastly improved from a year ago, when Minnesota topped them twice. Last October’s loss is the Texans’ lone defeat in their past eight home games.

"We beat them in Austin last year, but they had so many chances and just didn’t take them," Heath said. "They have a good coach, and now all their players have had another year together. We know they’re better. It’s going to be tough."

5. Kiwis take flight

Minnesota captain Michael Boxall wasn’t part of the New Zealand squad that won the Oceania title March 30 and advanced to June’s intercontinental World Cup playoff, but he’s hoping to be on the field against Costa Rica in Doha.

"Really looking forward to that matchup," he said.

The All-Whites roster also includes Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma and Boxall’s younger brother, Nikko, a center back who plays for second-tier San Diego Loyal.

The Ticos boast three current MLS players in Francisco Calvo (San Jose), Randall Leal (Nashville) and Rónald Matarrita (Cincinnati), plus former MLSers Johan Venegas and Kendall Waston.

"That familiarity does help," Boxall said. "When you’ve played against guys before, you know some of their tendencies."

New Zealand last participated in a World Cup in 2010. They finished with a 0W-0L-3T record and were the only team not to lose a game in South Africa.

"It would be amazing to get back there," Boxall said. "I like our chances."

6. Sound the alarm

If any MLS team has what it takes to break Liga MX’s stranglehold on the CONCACAF Champions League and snare a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup, it’s Seattle.

After beating MLS Cup holders New York City 3-1 on Wednesday, the Sounders are one step away from becoming the fifth MLS team to reach the regional final since 2011.

Jordan Morris had the goal of the night for the Sounders off a slick feed from U.S. Men’s National Team teammate Cristian Roldan.

The two-game, total-goals series concludes Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, FS1) at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. (Yankee Stadium, NYCFC’s usual home, is unavailable because of baseball.)

Should Seattle hold on and advance, they’d meet UNAM Pumas or Cruz Azul in the finale. Pumas lead that series 2-1 on aggregate, with the second leg set for Tuesday at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.

7. Vázquez making his USMNT case

There’s an unlikely leader atop the Golden Boot race: FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez. With five goals in six games, the 23-year-old San Diego-area native has already surpassed his production through 31 matches in 2021.

If Vázquez keeps hitting the target, could the former U.S. under-20 national team striker get a look from USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter in June? With the center-forward role still wide-open seven months out from the World Cup, it’s not impossible.

8. Spread too thin

After winning MLS Cup and the Supporters Shield, respectively, last season, it’s strange to see NYCFC and the New England Revolution languishing at 11th and 12th in the East. But that’s what can happen when the domestic schedule takes a back seat to the Champions League, as it did for both clubs early this season.

With the Pigeons on the brink of elimination and the Revs already out, expect both to find their stride and climb the standings in the months to come.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

