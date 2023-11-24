MLS MLS Cup Playoffs: Single-elimination returns as conference semifinals kick off Published Nov. 24, 2023 5:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Domestic leagues around the world return to center stage this weekend with the conclusion of November's international break, and for MLS, so begins the most exciting part of its season.

All but eight of the 29 teams in the U.S. and Canada's top circuit have been knocked out of contention for the 2023 MLS Cup. And after a drawn-out opening playoff round that featured a new (and much maligned) best-of-three-games format, single elimination matches will determine the quarterfinals, semis and the MLS Cup final on Dec. 9. Here's the slate for this weekend, which sees the Eastern Conference contests kick off on Saturday, followed but the West on Sunday.

Despite having the lowest payroll in the league (according to figures released by the MLS Player's Association), the Lions were sneaky good all year. A second place finish in the East ensured that they'd have home field advantage until at least the conference finals. Orlando hosting this one could make all the difference.

Columbus, which finished third under first year head coach Wilfried Nancy, had MLS's best home record during the regular season. While Orlando was the league's best away team, they'd still rather play in front of their own purple-clad supporters — fans who have helped keep the Lions unbeaten at Exploria Stadium since April. Óscar Pareja's side has also won its last three meetings with the Crew, including both encounters in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, beating the Black and Yellow won't be easy. Columbus led the league in scoring this season, and star striker Cucho Hernández has been on fire during these playoffs, with two goals and an assist in the Crew's round one win over Atlanta United.

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United FC Highlights | MLS Playoffs on FOX

Prediction: 2-1 Orlando

What makes this matchup between Supporters' Shield winners FCC and last season's MLS Cup runner-up so fascinating is all the ties between the teams. The laughingstock of MLS during its first few post-expansion seasons, Cincy raided the Unions's front office and coaching staff to hire general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan in late 2021. In just two years, the pair turned FCC into literally the league's best team.

MLS Cup is obviously their ultimate goal. But despite upsetting the New York Red Bulls in last year's playoffs, Cincinnati is relatively inexperienced in the postseason — especially compared to a squad as battle-tested as Philadelphia. Noonan was voted MLS Coach of the Year, but is the student really ready to top the teacher when it matters most? Watching Jim Curtin match wits with his former top assistant will be one of the intriguing subplots of this series.

Coaching could decide it. Little separates these sides, who played to a 2-2 tie in Chester, Pennsylvania in their most recent match in September. Whatever team is left standing will be the odds-on favorite to come out of the East.

Prediction: 3-2 Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution Highlights | MLS on FOX

The Dynamo have been a revelation under first year coach Ben Olsen, winning the U.S. Open Cup and qualifying for the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The lack of postseason chops showed in the first round against Real Salt Lake, with Houston needing penalty kicks to advance in Game 3. That experience should help in the one-and-done. Playing in Texas should, too; Héctor Herrera & Co. had the league's third-best home record during the regular season.

It's still hard to bet against Kansas City, though. Sporting has been in playoff mode for months; they had to be just to make it in after failing to win any of their first 10 games in 2023. SKC might be the No. 8 seed in the West, but they've also posted the best record in the entire league since the summer.

Prediction: 2-1 SKC

Perhaps the marquee match of the quarters. The Sounders began 2023 by becoming the first MLS club to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup. LAFC, the defending MLS Cup champion, fell just short of being the second when they narrowly lost the CONCACAF title to Mexico's Leon.

Still, the point is both of these teams know what it takes to succeed in high pressure situations — which ought to make for a cagey, physical affair when they square off in Sunday's nightcap at what should be a raucous Lumen Field. The Sounders and Angelenos played to a scoreless draw there in March. Carlos Vela and LAFC then beat Seattle at home in June.

But the Rave Green has dominated LAFC during the postseason, winning do-or-die playoff games against them in both 2020 and 2019, when they eliminated the Supporters Shield winners with a 3-1 victory in Southern California. Seattle would go on to reach the MLS Cup final both years.

The Sounders are also unbeaten in their last 19 playoff matches at home. They'll probably have to shut down LAFC striker Denis Bouanga to stay that way; Bouanga enters Sunday's game having scored nine times in his last five games, including four in the club's first round win over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Prediction: 1-0 Seattle

Vancouver vs. LAFC | MLS Playoff Highlights

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men's and women's national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience MLS

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

share