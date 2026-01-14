Inter Miami Defender Drawing Transfer Interest From European Clubs

Noah Allen's rapid rise at Inter Miami has not gone unnoticed. Still just 21, the versatile defender has become a regular in MLS, won the 2025 MLS Cup and established himself with Greece's U-21s. He is reportedly now being monitored by European clubs such as Gent and Panathinaikos, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic reports there are no formal bids yet, but growing interest is expected over the next year. Allen’s steady rise is backed by numbers. According to Transfermarkt, the Herons defender is valued at $2 million and has already amassed 108 appearances for Inter Miami, totaling 6,595 minutes at a remarkably young age. That workload has helped cement his status as one of the league’s most promising young defenders.

Looking ahead, Allen said the goal is to carry over the level Inter Miami showed late last season, when the club closed the playoffs with four dominant straight wins to secure the title. Miami opens the new campaign on Feb. 21 against LAFC in Los Angeles, followed by a push for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

