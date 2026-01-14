MLS
Inter Miami Defender Drawing Transfer Interest From European Clubs
MLS

Inter Miami Defender Drawing Transfer Interest From European Clubs

Updated Jan. 14, 2026 6:33 p.m. ET

Noah Allen's rapid rise at Inter Miami has not gone unnoticed. Still just 21, the versatile defender has become a regular in MLS, won the 2025 MLS Cup and established himself with Greece's U-21s. He is reportedly now being monitored by European clubs such as Gent and Panathinaikos, according to The Athletic.

European clubs monitoring

The Athletic reports there are no formal bids yet, but growing interest is expected over the next year. Allen’s steady rise is backed by numbers. According to Transfermarkt, the Herons defender is valued at $2 million and has already amassed 108 appearances for Inter Miami, totaling 6,595 minutes at a remarkably young age. That workload has helped cement his status as one of the league’s most promising young defenders.

Greece U-21 regular

Inter Miami cornerstone

Looking ahead, Allen said the goal is to carry over the level Inter Miami showed late last season, when the club closed the playoffs with four dominant straight wins to secure the title. Miami opens the new campaign on Feb. 21 against LAFC in Los Angeles, followed by a push for the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

What comes next?

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup

Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes