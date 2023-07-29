MLS Messi's new goal celebration is all about channeling superhero Thor Updated Jul. 29, 2023 3:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi has a new home, a new team — and now a new signature celebration.

The freshly arrived Inter Miami star already has plenty of cause to celebrate after scoring three goals in less than an hour of game time across his first two Inter Miami appearances.

But fans also noticed that Messi has been striking a new pose after his goal celebrations while looking at his family in what appeared to be an inside joke among them.

Some thought that Messi holding out his outstretched, cupped hand could have been channeling a Sith Lord from Star Wars in an attempt to choke an invisible enemy. Others thought it could be a very American "hold my beer" celebration from the new U.S. resident and MLS player.

Instead, though, Messi's wife confirmed on her Instagram page that her husband is simply trying to channel the power of Thor, mimicking the Marvel superhero's ability to summon his powerful hammer into his hand.

Of course, Messi is pretty superheroic in his own right, and not just because of this slick edit showing Messi's 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup trophy flying into his hand like it's Thor's hammer.

Messi's debut in America was capped off by an incredible game-winning free kick goal in his debut, whereas Thor's debut in America (in the 2011 film bearing his name), involved him wandering aimlessly around New Mexico before being momentarily killed by one of his brother's toys.

And both Messi and Thor had plenty of success on teams assembled by bald tactical wizards, though Messi won 14 trophies under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, whereas Thor only won a handful of onscreen battles with the Avengers, most of which came after Nick Fury had left the team.

And of course, not even the real-life Chris Hemsworth himself — the movie star that he is — gets this sort of reaction when going out in Miami.

