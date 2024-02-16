English Premier League Liverpool's Mohamed Salah could play against Brentford on Saturday Updated Feb. 16, 2024 12:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah could play against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

The Egypt international has been out for a month since sustaining the injury at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"Mo is back in full training, that brings him automatically in contention, of course," Klopp said Friday.

Salah's return to fitness is a boost to Liverpool after injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klopp dismissed suggestions that setbacks for those players could be attributed to them returning too soon after injury.

Alexander-Arnold is out of next week's League Cup final against Chelsea because of a recurrence of a knee problem in last weekend's win against Burnley.

Thiago was out for around nine months with a hip injury and suffered a muscle problem 10 minutes into his comeback against Arsenal earlier this month.

Szoboszlai missed most of January with a hamstring problem. He is out again after hurting his hamstring.

Klopp insisted "we never forced anyone back and never will do.

"But we work in a high-performance area and if you have the same injury you are fit after three days and [for] another guy [it can be] after four weeks," Klopp said.

"We have to bring the boys back as soon as possible but never sooner than they are ready from our point of view."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share