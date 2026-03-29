Lalas: Matt Turner Didn't 'Change Anyone's Mind' In USA's 5-2 Loss To Belgium

Alexi Lalas doesn't want the United States men's national team to brush aside goalkeeper Matt Turner's performance in its 5-2 loss to Belgium in Saturday's friendly.

With the World Cup just over two months away, Lalas believes Turner's outing on Saturday was devastating enough that it should cost him the opportunity to compete for the United States' starting goalkeeper job with Matt Freese

"Some day may start today for certain people, but I don't think it starts today when it comes to Matt Turner," Lalas said on the latest episode of "State of the Union." "You are going to be associated with shipping five goals. You, unfortunately, Matt Turner, don't get the benefit of the doubt because I do think that Freese is the incumbent.

"I think we would all agree that this position has been such a position of quality and talent over the years — we're going into the second World Cup in a row, from a men's perspective, where there are questions about our goalkeeping, and that's not something we've had to worry about in the past."

Saturday's outing was actually Turner's first start in net for the men's national team since June of last year. In that start, Turner gave up four goals in a 4-0 loss to Switzerland.

Freese started in net for the USA in the 12 games after that showing, including all six matches in the nation's run to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final last summer. Freese averaged a goal allowed per match during that tournament, and has largely provided solid play in net for Team USA since he took over for Turner. The 27-year-old New York City FC goalkeeper has eight wins in those 12 starts, including three clean sheets.

But U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino sounded as if he wanted to see Turner so he could evaluate his form in case Freese gets hurt. The U.S. was ahead before Belgium got a 45th-minute equalizer, the first of five straight goals.

"Matt Freese was playing a lot in the last year with us and I think we thought that it was necessary to provide the opportunity to another keeper," Pochettino said. "For the World Cup, circumstances can happen."

Turner, 31, was the U.S. starter at the 2022 World Cup, giving up four goals in four matches in that tournament. But he's had some struggles since late 2023, allowing 23 goals in his last 12 appearances for the national team.

Still, Pochettino emphasized the desire to get a full look at his squad as the 2026 World Cup nears.

'It’s not that when you concede a goal, it’s only the keeper or mistake of the keeper,' Pochettino said. "It is good to see him to perform after a long period. We all know that he has experience in the national team and in the previous World Cup, and that is a point that we need to use, use being in the starting 11 or not."

Turner hasn't gotten off to a great start to 2026 with his club team, either. He's surrendered nine goals in the New England Revolution's first four matches this season, and holds a 65.4 save percentage. Last season, Turner gave up 16 goals in 10 matches for the Revolution after rejoining the squad in August.

Despite the struggles, Turner's confidence hasn't wavered.

"My overarching theme for earning that opportunity again is just to continue to be myself, to go out there," Turner said. "Obviously, they’ve seen something that they like that I’m doing in training. They've seen something they like in my performances in New England.

"I understand and feel in my bones that this coaching staff is very fair and they’re going to give people that deserve chances a chance," Turner added. "So just stay calm. I know that a lot can change in three months time and it did from September to November back in the last go-around."

Lalas, however, believes Turner should return to the bench for the United States' next match against Portugal.

"I don't think Matt Turner did anything to win the job back or change anyone's mind — in fact, he might have gone the opposite direction — but Freese is the incumbent simply because he's played the last 13 games, not because he's necessarily a great goalkeeper," Lalas said. "If there was ever a moment to shine, obviously it's going to be this summer. I would absolutely play Freese in this next game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.