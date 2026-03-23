'Getting Better Every Day': Cristiano Ronaldo Provides Update On Injury Rehab

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to provide a positive update on his fitness as he continues his rehabilitation from a muscle injury.

The Al-Nassr superstar is currently sidelined after picking up a thigh problem, but his latest activity suggests that a return to action is not far away.

Rebuilding behind closed doors

The footballing world was handed a scare in late February when Ronaldo limped out of Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Fayha with a substantial tear in his right hamstring. Since the setback, the 41-year-old has been undergoing a tailored rehabilitation programm, recently taking to social media to share images of himself performing targeted leg muscle exercises and upper-body stretching.

These updates serve as a vital reassurance to fans, as the injury initially threatened to disrupt what has been another remarkable individual campaign. Despite his age, Ronaldo has remained Al-Nassr's primary goal threat this season, netting 22 goals and providing four assists across 26 appearances in all competitions.

Martinez quells World Cup fears

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez dismissed suggestions that Ronaldo's international future was in jeopardy,

Martinez confirmed: "The World Cup is not at risk! He's not at risk, no. It's a minor muscle injury and we think he can return in a week or two. Everything Cristiano has done physically during the season shows that he's in great shape. Bernardo Silva, it's a technical decision, based on the medical information that the player's club provided."

Opportunities for Portugal's youth

The absence of such legendary figures opens the door for the next generation of Portuguese talent to prove their worth on the global stage. Martinez is viewing this international window as a crucial experimental phase, he added: "I've already said that this stage is to take advantage of to experiment with new players, it's the time to experiment and be able to call up players who also deserve it. But, for that, we need the space for the players you mentioned."

The road to Houston and Miami

While Ronaldo focuses on his immediate recovery with Al-Nassr, Portugal's long-term trajectory is set for Group K of the 2026 World Cup, which begins on June 17 in Houston against the winner of an inter-confederation play-off between DR Congo and New Caledonia/Jamaica. The Selecao will remain in Texas to face Uzbekistan six days later before wrapping up their group-stage campaign with a high-octane match against Colombia in Miami on June 27.