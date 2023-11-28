UEFA Champions League
Kylian Mbappé's penalty rescues draw for PSG against Newcastle in Champions League
UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappé's penalty rescues draw for PSG against Newcastle in Champions League

Published Nov. 28, 2023 5:55 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé's penalty deep into stoppage time salvaged a point for Paris Saint-Germain in a 1-1 draw with an injury-depleted but tenacious Newcastle team.

Alexander Isak scored on a rebound in the 24th minute, making up for his earlier miss when he shot over the bar from close range.

Miguel Almirón sent in a speculative shot from the edge of the box and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could only push it away to Isak's feet for an easy finish.

PSG wasted chance after chance and Newcastle seemed on course to pull off another unlikely win to follow the 4-1 victory over the same opposition last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was until Ousmane Dembélé flicked the ball up in the fifth minute of stoppage time and it bounced off Tino Livramento's chest and onto his arm. Referee Szymon Marciniak gave a penalty after watching the incident on video review and Mbappé blasted the spot-kick past goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle was missing 11 players to various injuries and Sandro Tonali's gambling ban. Manager Eddie Howe picked an unchanged team from the lineup that beat Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday, 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley included.

Howe did not use any of his seven bench players, who included two goalkeepers and four teenagers. The other two bench spots were left empty in an illustration of just how thin Newcastle's squad had become.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Kylian Mbappe
Paris SG
UEFA Champions League
share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 college football transfer tracker: Minnesota QB on the move

2023-24 college football transfer tracker: Minnesota QB on the move

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes