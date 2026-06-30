Is Kylian Mbappé Playing Today? France Star's Status vs. Sweden

Kylian Mbappé is playing in his third World Cup, having helped France reach two straight finals – including winning the 2018 title over Croatia but finishing runner-up in 2022 to Lionel Messi's Argnetina.

At the this tournament, Mbappé and France will play in its first knockout stage match on Tuesday, but will Mbappé be available?

Here's everything to know about Mbappé's status for France vs. Sweden in round of 32 action on Tuesday at New York New Jersey Stadium:

Is Kylian Mbappé Playing Today?

France’s Kylian Mbappé Scores Two Goals vs Iraq | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Mbappé has played in all three of France's 2026 World Cup matches so far, and is set to play in its fourth in the round of 32 on Tuesday. France's captain suffered a hamstring injury late in the La Liga season, and made just 16 appearances for Real Madrid, but has been healthy and active throughout the World Cup.

Has Kylian Mbappé Scored At The World Cup?

France's Kylian Mbappé scores weak-footed screamer, taking early lead vs Iraq | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Mbappé has scored four goals during the 2026 World Cup, putting him second behind Argentina's Lionel Messi (six goals) among all players in the tournament. Mbappé also became France's all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup action, and not only second behind Messi in the 2026 World Cup, but second all-time in the tournament after Messi with 16 to his 19.

How to Watch France vs. Sweden