FIFA Men's World Cup
Kylian Mbappé's Masterful Performance vs. Senegal By The Numbers
FIFA Men's World Cup

Kylian Mbappé's Masterful Performance vs. Senegal By The Numbers

Updated Jun. 16, 2026 7:51 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé is off to a roaring start at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

France's superstar striker scored a pair of goals in Les Bleus' 3-1 victory over Senegal in its World Cup opener on Tuesday, which moved him up a few all-time lists.

Here's Mbappé's dominant performance by the numbers, with stats provided by FOX Sports Research.

Kylian Mbappé Becomes France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup™

Kylian Mbappé Becomes France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup™

Mbappé By The Numbers

0: Despite the fact that Mbappé finished with a pair of goals, he didn't register a shot in the first half.

1: Remarkably, Mbappé had just one touch in Senegal territory in the first half.

2: The number of goals that Mbappé finished with. Both of his goals came in the second half: the 66th minute and the sixth minute of stoppage time.

5: The number of shots on goal that Mbappé attempted, all of them coming in the second half. His five shots on goal were more than the entire Senegal team (three).

11: The number of goals Mbappé has scored in his last nine World Cup matches.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

14: The number of goals Mbappé has scored in the World Cup (he has played for France in the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups), which is tied with Gerd Müller (West Germany) for third all time in the men's World Cup. Miroslav Klose (16 for Germany) is first, followed by Ronaldo (15 for Brazil) in second.

55.5: Mbappé's five shots on goal accounted for 55.5% of France's total shots on goal (nine).

58: Mbappé's two goals now give him 58 career international scores, which is first in French history; he passed Olivier Giroud.

67: The number of seconds between Senegal forward Ibrahim Mbaye's goal hitting the back of the net in the fifth minute of added time in the second half and Mbappé's second goal hitting the back of the net in the sixth minute of added time.

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