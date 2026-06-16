FIFA Men's World Cup
Kylian Mbappé Scores 14th World Cup Goal To Pass Lionel Messi And Pelé On All-Time List
FIFA Men's World Cup

Kylian Mbappé Scores 14th World Cup Goal To Pass Lionel Messi And Pelé On All-Time List

Updated Jun. 16, 2026 5:34 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé scored the 13th and 14th World Cup goals of his career Tuesday, moving the France forward past Pelé, Lionel Messi and countryman Just Fontaine and into a tie for third most in tournament history.

He also set a scoring record for France’s national team.

 

Mbappé first scored in the 66th minute of France’s 3-1 victory over Senegal after having several good scoring chances denied earlier by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, including in the second half.

He scored again from long range in stoppage time, giving him two in the game and 58 in international play to break a tie with Oliver Giroud for the national team record.

Playing in his third World Cup, the 27-year-old Mbappé is now tied with Germany’s Gerd Müller and one behind Brazil’s Ronaldo. Germany’s Miroslav Klose has the record with 16 World Cup goals.

Mbappé had little trouble finding room between Senegal defenders several times in the first 14 or so minutes. But he was sloppy with the ball for much of the rest of the first half before he and his teammates started to mesh.

Mbappé scored 25 goals this past season with Real Madrid.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

France vs Senegal Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

France vs Senegal Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
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