United States Julie Ertz makes surprise comeback on latest USWNT roster Updated Mar. 28, 2023 1:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

It's safe to say time was on Julie Ertz's side.

That's because the two-time World Cup champion and new mom, who hasn't played for the U.S. women's national team since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is back.

On Tuesday, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski announced his last 26-player training camp roster before naming the final World Cup roster — and Ertz is on it.

The USWNT will face the Republic of Ireland on April 8 in Austin and again on April 11 in St. Louis.

The news about Ertz comes as a pleasant surprise. For the last 19 months or so, it seemed like the squad would have to prepare for a summer without Ertz, who was arguably the team's most valuable and important player during their 2019 World Cup. As recently as Feb. 1, when Andonovski announced his roster for the SheBelieves Cup, a return seemed unlikely.

"Another person that hasn't been in camp for a while, Julie Ertz, is someone that, obviously we see she hasn't committed to a [NWSL team] so far," Andonovski said then. "And time is running out pretty much for her, and she's someone that we're probably not going to be able to count on in the World Cup."

Ertz, 30, gave birth to a baby boy in August. She's given zero hints of a possible comeback on social media or elsewhere, and is listed as "unattached" but is expected to join a NWSL club soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want to give Julie time to get back slowly," Andonovski said in October when asked for an Ertz update. "When the time comes, if she is anywhere near her best, this team will welcome her back."

Andonovski stuck to his word.

Ertz, of course, has not officially made the final World Cup roster yet. Nobody has. But the fact that she's back in form is huge as her absence created a gaping hole in the midfield that the U.S. has struggled to fill.

Ertz plays defensive midfield, the No. 6 spot. Her ability to make bruising tackles and win balls anywhere on the field is unique and allows the other two central midfielders, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle, to be more creative in the attack.

Without Ertz, the midfield has been exposed — most recently in last year's European friendlies against England, Spain and Germany — and Andonovski has racked his brain trying to think of creative ways to patch it up without her. He has experimented with Andi Sullivan, Taylor Kornieck and Kristie Mewis in that position. He has tinkered with other formations that include Ashley Sanchez and sometimes dropped two players back to play a role that Ertz can do herself.

The point is, Andonovski has had to think about this specific part of the field more than he'd probably like to admit.

Now, she's back. And everyone is about to find out what that means for the USWNT's World Cup chances.

Other notable roster updates include the return of defenders Kelley O'Hara (hip), Tierna Davidson (ACL) and Casey Krueger (gave birth last July), and forward Sophia Smith (foot). Winger Megan Rapinoe is not on this roster while she recovers from a lower leg injury, but her absence is not expected to impact her spot on the World Cup roster.

And, in what U.S. Soccer said is an "unofficial record," there are five moms in this camp: Ertz, Krueger, Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Adrianna Franch.

"It's exciting to get the group back together, and we're getting closer to how we want to look this summer," Andonovski said in a statement. "The team is jelling and getting these players back in camp, all who know the environment very well, is just going to make it more competitive and turn the intensity up a notch. I know there is a lot of pressure on the players as the competition for World Cup spots increases, but that's not something we shy away from. We talk about it, and we embrace it, as we all know these players make each other better."

The World Cup runs from July 20 through Aug. 20 and games will be played in 10 stadiums across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand.

The USWNT opens Group E play against Vietnam on July 22 at Eden Park in Auckland, faces the Netherlands on July 27 at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, and takes on Portugal on Aug. 1 back in Auckland.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 13), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 89)

DEFENDERS (10): Alana Cook (OL Reign; 23/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 48/1), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 27/0), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 130/24), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 14/0), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 28/0), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 37/0), Kelley O'Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 156/3), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 214/0), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 73/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Julie Ertz (Unattached; 116/20), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 126/26), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 12/2), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 87/24), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 50/7), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 22/3), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 42/3)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 17/5), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 204/121), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 15/2), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 27/12), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 87/32), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @LakenLitman.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience USWNT Friendlies FIFA Women's World Cup

share