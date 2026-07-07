How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, Egypt, Switzerland, Colombia
Day 27 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues the Round of 16, with Lionel Messi and Argentina taking on Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Atlanta before Switzerland faces Colombia in Vancouver. Both matches air on FOX, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
World Cup Schedule for Tuesday, July 7
Argentina vs. Egypt
- Time: noon ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Argentina rolled through Group J at 3-0-0 and needed extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2 in the round of 32. Messi is tied atop the Golden Boot Race with Norway's Erling Haaland and France's Kylian Mbappe with seven goals. Egypt finished Group G at 1-0-2 and survived a shootout against Australia in the round of 32, leaning on Salah to generate chances in the final third. Messi's early movement around Egypt's box should signal whether the defending champion cruises or has to grind out a knockout win.
Player to Watch
Lionel Messi
Forward
Argentina
It is hard to think of things that have not been said about Messi, but the Inter Miami attacker has now scored in eight straight World Cup matches. In his career, Messi has 12 goal contributions in the knockout stages of the World Cup. He remains at the heart of everything Argentina does, and even at his age, that might be enough for Argentina to win a second straight title.
Switzerland vs. Colombia
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, British Columbia
Switzerland went 2-0-1 through Group B and beat Algeria 2-1 in the round of 32 to reach the knockout's second week. Colombia also finished 2-0-1 in Group K, drawing with Portugal before closing out Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32. Tuesday's winner keeps its World Cup run alive with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.
Player to Watch
The Swiss captain is essential to his team’s chances of playing the way it wants to play. Switzerland cannot afford to chase the game for too long, and Xhaka, at his best, can win possession and set up his teammates in the attacking third while also defending well. Switzerland needs him to be in his top form like he was against Ghana.
Instant Reactions to United States' Loss to Belgium in Round of 16 🇺🇸 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Who Plays Today in the World Cup?
- Argentina
- Egypt
- Switzerland
- Colombia
World Cup Scores Yesterday
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup
All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
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