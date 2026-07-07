FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup schedule july 7
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, Egypt, Switzerland, Colombia

Published Jul. 7, 2026 8:17 a.m. ET

Day 27 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues the Round of 16, with Lionel Messi and Argentina taking on Mohamed Salah's Egypt in Atlanta before Switzerland faces Colombia in Vancouver. Both matches air on FOX, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Tuesday, July 7

Argentina vs. Egypt

Argentina rolled through Group J at 3-0-0 and needed extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2 in the round of 32. Messi is tied atop the Golden Boot Race with Norway's Erling Haaland and France's Kylian Mbappe with seven goals. Egypt finished Group G at 1-0-2 and survived a shootout against Australia in the round of 32, leaning on Salah to generate chances in the final third. Messi's early movement around Egypt's box should signal whether the defending champion cruises or has to grind out a knockout win.

Player to Watch 

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Forward

Argentina flag

Argentina

It is hard to think of things that have not been said about Messi, but the Inter Miami attacker has now scored in eight straight World Cup matches. In his career, Messi has 12 goal contributions in the knockout stages of the World Cup. He remains at the heart of everything Argentina does, and even at his age, that might be enough for Argentina to win a second straight title. 

Switzerland vs. Colombia

Switzerland went 2-0-1 through Group B and beat Algeria 2-1 in the round of 32 to reach the knockout's second week. Colombia also finished 2-0-1 in Group K, drawing with Portugal before closing out Ghana 1-0 in the round of 32. Tuesday's winner keeps its World Cup run alive with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

Player to Watch

The Swiss captain is essential to his team’s chances of playing the way it wants to play. Switzerland cannot afford to chase the game for too long, and Xhaka, at his best, can win possession and set up his teammates in the attacking third while also defending well. Switzerland needs him to be in his top form like he was against Ghana.

Instant Reactions to United States' Loss to Belgium in Round of 16 🇺🇸 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Instant Reactions to United States' Loss to Belgium in Round of 16 🇺🇸 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Check out the best takes and reaction from the "FIFA World Cup™ Today" and "FIFA World Cup™ Now" Crews after the United States' loss to Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

  • Argentina
  • Egypt
  • Switzerland
  • Colombia

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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