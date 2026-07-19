How Ferran Torres, Spain's Scrutinized Backup Striker, Became Its World Cup Hero

Ferran Torres delivered Spain the winning goal at the World Cup with a play made possible by two of the team's best players and two who substituted into the final against Argentina on Sunday.

The buildup to the goal began just after the kickoff to start the second half of extra time, with Argentina down to 10 men following Enzo Fernandez being sent off in the 93rd minute.

Young star Lamine Yamal, who earlier had two of the best scoring chances in the game, collected the ball on the right wing and passed to Pedro Porro, who had among the most touches of any player on the field.

This one turned out to be a big one. Porro’s right-footed cross into the box almost went out of play past the far post. But Nico Williams, who entered in the 75th minute, headed the ball back toward Torres.

Spain's Ferran Torres scores go-ahead goal in extra time vs Argentina | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Torres, who came on just past the hour mark, connected perfectly with his left foot. The shot, Spain’s 20th of the match to none for Argentina at the time, sailed past a couple of defenders and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to give Spain a 1-0 lead in the 106th minute.

"I think at the end of the day, it was a goal scored by 47 million people," Torres said. "I feel very happy. I was heavily criticized during the World Cup, but I think it was written in destiny and things. But I always have that chance, that option to continue, and God gives it to those who believe it, who deserve it most."

The Barcelona star kicked down the corner flag as he was mobbed by teammates and fans celebrated around him.

Spain faced almost no pressure in the buildup. Marc Cucurella passed to Eric García and the ball was moved up to Martín Zubimendi, who found Yamal on the right.

Torres nearly scored again but was offside, and Spain survived corner opportunities by Argentina to knock off the defending champions and win its second World Cup title.

Spain vs Argentina Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Final

Reporting by The Associated Press.