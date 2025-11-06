Gio Reyna Returns to the U.S. Men's Team; Pulisic, McKennie Stay Back

Gio Reyna is back with the U.S. men’s national team for the first time since March.

The 22-year-old 2022 World Cup veteran has made just one 21-minute cameo for his country since former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino took over as USMNT coach last year, and he’s played sparingly for new club Borussia Mönchengladbach since leaving German Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund in August.

Usual starting attackers Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah are unavailable this month because of injury and Malik Tillman just returned to action after missing three-plus weeks of action with a hamstring strain he sustained while on U.S. duty last month.

That has given Reyna, who helped the U.S. win a trio of Concacaf Nations League titles between 2021-24, the chance to get on Pochettino’s final roster of the year.

The roster was revealed Thursday ahead of 2026 World Cup tuneups against South American powers Paraguay on Nov. 15 in Chester, Pennsylvania, and Uruguay on Nov. 18 in Tampa.

Forward Ricardo Pepi returns for the first time since November 2024. The PSV striker scored in each of his first three appearances for Pochettino but underwent knee surgery in February after getting hurt in a UEFA Champions League win over Liverpool.

Though he has yet to win back his starting job for the Dutch champs, he’s averaging a goal every 81 minutes in the Eredivisie and Champions League. On Tuesday, he helped PSV salvage a point with a late tally off the bench against Olympiacos. It was Pepi’s third result-changing goal in second-half stoppage time in the Champions League, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Agüero for the most in the competition’s history.

Fellow striker Folarin Balogun has also been in fine form in Europe’s top club tournament, having scored Monaco’s Champions League winner over Bodo/Glimt earlier this week.

Besides Pulisic, Tillman and Weah, several other regulars were omitted. Central defender Chris Richards, a stalwart for Premier League Crystal Palace, was left in London, presumably to rest the calf injury Eagles manager Oliver Glasner says the Alabama native has been nursing this fall.

Standout midfielder Weston McKennie will remain with Juventus, which recently hired yet another new manager, the Texan’s fourth since arriving at at the Italian powerhouse five years ago.

And there was no place for goalkeeper Matt Turner, who started all four games for the Americans at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Turner ins’t scheduled to play another competitive match until the New England Revolution kick off the new MLS season in February. Yunus Musah, another mainstay in Qatar, was left out for the fourth consecutive camp; Musah came off the bench for Atalanta Wednesday and helped the Italian side preserve a 1-0 win over a Weah-less Marseille in UEFA Champions League action.

Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson recently scored their first Premier League goals this season. Adams missed the October exhibitions because of the birth of his second child.

The meeting with Paraguay represents a homecoming for four Philadelphia Union alums, as Aaronson, keeper Matt Freese, and central defenders Mark McKenzie and Auston Trusty all return to Subaru Park.

Fourteen of the 25 men summoned by Pochettino play for European clubs. With Liga MX-based Alex Zendejas (knee injury) still out, the remaining 11 are MLS-based. Right back Alex Freeman was recently voted the 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year. Freeman, Sebastian Berhalter and Cristian Roldan were named to MLS’s Best XI on Wednesday, as was injured Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon.

The 25 invited players, listed below, will begin reporting to the Philadelphia area following this weekend’s slate of club matches in MLS and overseas.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati (MLS); Matt Freese, New York City FC (MLS); Jonathan Klinsmann, Cesena (Italy): Patrick Schulte, Columbus Crew (MLS)

Defenders: Max Arfsten, Columbus; Sergiño Dest, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands); Alex Freeman, Orlando City (MLS); Mark McKenzie, Toulouse (France); Tim Ream, Charlotte (MLS); Miles Robinson, Cincinnati; Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany); John Tolkin, Holstein Kiel (Germany); Auston Trusty, Celtic (Scotland)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Bournemouth (England), Sebastian Berhalter, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Aidan Morris, Middlesbrough (England); Gio Reyna, Borussia Mönchengladbach; Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders (MLS); Tanner Tessmann, Lyon (MLS); Sean Zawadzki, Columbus

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United (England); Folarin Balogun, AS Monaco (France); Diego Luna, Real Salt Lake (MLS), Ricardo Pepi, PSV; Haji Wright, Coventry City (England)

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .