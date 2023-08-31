Gio Reyna fractured leg in June match against Canada, US Soccer Federation says
United States men's national team midfielder Gio Reyna sustained a hairline fracture in a bone in his right leg during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Canada on June 18, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday.
The federation said the 20-year-old had injured a calf during the first half of the match. The USSF said it learned of the break several days later after Reyna returned to Borussia Dortmund. The revised diagnosis was first reported by The Sporting News.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said last week that Reyna resumed on-field training Aug. 24. Reyna has not played in a match since the game against Canada.
Returning U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Wednesday he hopes Reyna regains fitness in time to be selected for the American roster for mid-October exhibitions against Germany and Ghana.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Gregg Berhalter says he’s ‘looking forward to’ conversations with Gio Reyna
USMNT striker Folarin Balogun joins Monaco in $43.4 million transfer from Arsenal
Gregg Berhalter names Ben Cremaschi, Ricardo Pepi to first roster since rehire
-
Gregg Berhalter still hasn't spoken to Gio Reyna, wants to do it 'the right way'
Lionel Messi effect? Inter Miami prodigy Benjamin Cremaschi could get first USMNT call-up
U.S. to play CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in Texas on Nov. 16
-
USMNT transfer tracker: Folarin Balogun nearing transfer to Monaco
USMNT star Gio Reyna trains with Borussia Dortmund for first time since June
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy
-
Gregg Berhalter says he’s ‘looking forward to’ conversations with Gio Reyna
USMNT striker Folarin Balogun joins Monaco in $43.4 million transfer from Arsenal
Gregg Berhalter names Ben Cremaschi, Ricardo Pepi to first roster since rehire
-
Gregg Berhalter still hasn't spoken to Gio Reyna, wants to do it 'the right way'
Lionel Messi effect? Inter Miami prodigy Benjamin Cremaschi could get first USMNT call-up
U.S. to play CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in Texas on Nov. 16
-
USMNT transfer tracker: Folarin Balogun nearing transfer to Monaco
USMNT star Gio Reyna trains with Borussia Dortmund for first time since June
Why choosing the location for the 2026 World Cup final won't be easy