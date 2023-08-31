United States
Gio Reyna fractured leg in June match against Canada, US Soccer Federation says
Gio Reyna fractured leg in June match against Canada, US Soccer Federation says

Published Aug. 31, 2023 1:19 p.m. ET

United States men's national team midfielder Gio Reyna sustained a hairline fracture in a bone in his right leg during the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Canada on June 18, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday.

The federation said the 20-year-old had injured a calf during the first half of the match. The USSF said it learned of the break several days later after Reyna returned to Borussia Dortmund. The revised diagnosis was first reported by The Sporting News.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said last week that Reyna resumed on-field training Aug. 24. Reyna has not played in a match since the game against Canada.

Returning U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Wednesday he hopes Reyna regains fitness in time to be selected for the American roster for mid-October exhibitions against Germany and Ghana.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

