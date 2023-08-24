United States USMNT star Gio Reyna trains with Borussia Dortmund for first time since June Updated Aug. 24, 2023 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

United States men's national team midfiedler Gio Reyna returned to training with Borussia Dortmund on Thursday but will not play against local rivals VfL Bochum on Saturday, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday.

"Gio Reyna is on the pitch for the first time today and can participate in parts of training," Terzic told reporters.

Reyna hasn't played since he sustained a calf injury in June while appearing for the United States against Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League final. Reyna, 20, was limited to just four starts for Dortmund last season due to nagging injuries.

Dortmund — the first team to score a Bundesliga goal back in 1963, just 58 seconds into the inaugural season — will return to the scene of an incident which arguably cost Dortmund the title last season on Friday. Dortmund was denied a penalty for a foul on Karim Adeyemi in a game which ended 1-1.

The German soccer federation later admitted a penalty should have been given, but that was no help to Dortmund, which went on to lose the title to Bayern on goal difference on the last day of the season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

