United States
USMNT star Gio Reyna trains with Borussia Dortmund for first time since June
United States

USMNT star Gio Reyna trains with Borussia Dortmund for first time since June

Updated Aug. 24, 2023 1:46 p.m. ET

United States men's national team midfiedler Gio Reyna returned to training with Borussia Dortmund on Thursday but will not play against local rivals VfL Bochum on Saturday, Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday.

"Gio Reyna is on the pitch for the first time today and can participate in parts of training," Terzic told reporters.

Reyna hasn't played since he sustained a calf injury in June while appearing for the United States against Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League final. Reyna, 20, was limited to just four starts for Dortmund last season due to nagging injuries.

Dortmund — the first team to score a Bundesliga goal back in 1963, just 58 seconds into the inaugural season — will return to the scene of an incident which arguably cost Dortmund the title last season on Friday. Dortmund was denied a penalty for a foul on Karim Adeyemi in a game which ended 1-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The German soccer federation later admitted a penalty should have been given, but that was no help to Dortmund, which went on to lose the title to Bayern on goal difference on the last day of the season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Giovanni Reyna
United States
Dortmund
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL young talent rankings: No. 10 Chargers need more from QB Justin Herbert

NFL young talent rankings: No. 10 Chargers need more from QB Justin Herbert

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes