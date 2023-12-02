FIFA U-17 World Cup
Germany wins U-17 FIFA World Cup final for first time ever
Published Dec. 2, 2023 1:34 p.m. ET

Germany won the Under-17 World Cup for the first time after beating France in a penalty shootout in the final on Saturday.
 

The Germans won 4-3 after regulation time ended 2-2. Germany played the last 21 minutes with 10 men after Winners Osawe received a second yellow card.

A first-half penalty by Paris Brunner gave Germany the lead in its first final since 1985. The lead was extended by captain Noah Darvich six minutes after the break.

Saimon Bouabre pulled a goal back for France, champion in 2001. With a man advantage, France threw everything forward and was rewarded five minutes from the end when Mathis Amougou leveled and sent the final to penalties.

Goalkeeper Konstantin Heide saved two of the French penalties. Almugera Kabar fired home the winning shot.

"It was a pure fight," Darvich said. "A sending off in a game like that is bitter and I was sacrificed and had to come off but as a team we did it perfectly."

Mali defeated Argentina 3-0 to take third place.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

