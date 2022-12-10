Germany
Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks leg skiing, out for season
Germany

2 hours ago

Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the European season after breaking his leg while skiing.

The goalkeeper said in an Instagram post Saturday that he underwent surgery Friday. The post shows a photo of Neuer apparently in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.

"What can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better," Neuer wrote. "While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me."

Neuer had some time off after Germany’s group-stage exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He had been due to return to Doha, Qatar on Jan. 6 with the rest of the Bayern squad for the team’s winter training camp.

"The news of Manuel’s injury shocked us all," Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said. "We will stand by him and accompany him on his way to his comeback. He will also get over this serious injury and return to the field as strong as ever."

Neuer missed several games for Bayern with a shoulder injury in October, when he was replaced by Sven Ulreich. He recovered in time for the World Cup.

"It’s terrible that Manuel had such an accident and of course all our thoughts are with him," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said. "The operation went as well as possible. Manuel will get every support. He’s a strong personality and will come back."

Bayern leads the Bundesliga by four points in the league’s winter break. It’s due to resume on Jan. 20 when Bayern faces Leipzig away (2:30 p.m. ET).

Reporting by Associated Press.

