Did England Get Drawn Into the Group of Death?: 'This Is Not An Easy Group'

Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a beast of a group with England, Croatia, Panama and Ghana all set to compete for a spot in the expanded Round of 32. But is it strong enough to be called the "Group of Death"?

The answer to that question might not reveal itself until the ball gets rolling in June, but one thing is for certain: the level of competition will be high in Group L, and England is the early favorite.

"I thank the soccer gods for this group when it comes to England," U.S. Soccer legend Alexi Lalas said during FOX Sports' post-draw show on Friday. "This is not an easy group, [but] I still think England is going to find a way out of it. England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama; that's a difficult group.

"I think you're hard-pressed to find, immediately, a Group of Death, but I think you would point to that group and say, ‘Certainly, those three teams right there can beat each other up,’ and then you have Panama that maybe can throw something in there. This is a fun group. This is an interesting group."

Soccer legend Thierry Henry is also intrigued by Group L, though he also has his eye on Group I, where his native France drew Senegal and Norway.

"It's tough to call groups now 'Group of Death' because the third team can go through," Henry said. "Back in the day, you finish third, you're out. But it is a special one because, once again, that France-Senegal will be the same for England-Ghana.

"I live in London, and I can assure you that when the Ghanaians have seen the draw playing England, we're going to hear about it, so that's going to be a tricky one, but you would like to think that England will be one or two there."

England has all of the talent it needs to win its group, but its tournament luck (or lack thereof) combined with Croatia's talent will make it hard for anyone to pencil in a winner in Group L.

"The Croatians are a tournament team, though, even though Luka Modric is pushing 65 years old and moves like an 18-year-old, he's a conductor," Former U.S. men's national team midfielder Stu Holden said. "England are and will be, come next summer, one of the great favorites to win the competition, and I think they're going to have trouble with Croatia.

Modric, who turned 40 in September, helped Croatia reach the semifinal round of the 2022 World Cup before being sent home by Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Holden also warns that England and Croatia can't discount Panama.

"They're a team that, even though they struggled a little bit in the qualification, has a very good coach in Thomas Christiansen, who game plans well," Holden said. "They play a very risk-averse structure. They sit back behind the ball. They absorb pressure, and they frustrate some of these teams.

"I think one of the little keys to this is going to be seeing which stadiums [these matches are in] and if England gets perhaps a game that's in a dome and can they manage through the tournament."

Panama didn't qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but they did advance to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Copa America and the 2025 Gold Cup. Could they shock the world and do the same in 2026?

Only time will tell for these four countries, but expect fireworks in Group L.

