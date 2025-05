FIFA Men's World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match Updated May. 21, 2025 9:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2026 World Cup is just over a year away! Keep reading for the complete match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the USA:

When is the next FIFA World Cup? When does it start?

The next FIFA World Cup is set to take place in 2026. The tournament starts on Thursday, June 11, 2026, and runs until the final on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

FIFA World Cup 26 Group StageĀ

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Match 1: Group A (Estadio Azteca Mexico City)

Match 2: Group A (Estadio Guadalajara)

Friday, June 12, 2026

Match 3: Group B (Toronto Stadium)

Match 4: Group D (Los Angeles Stadium)

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Match 5: Group C (Boston Stadium)

Match 6: Group D (BC Place Vancouver)

Match 7: Group C (New York New Jersey Stadium)

Match 8: Group B (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Match 9: Group E (Philadelphia Stadium)

Match 10: Group E (Houston Stadium)

Match 11: Group F (Dallas Stadium)

Match 12: Group F (Estadio Monterrey)

Monday, June 15, 2026

Match 13: Group H (Miami Stadium)

Match 14: Group H (Atlanta Stadium)

Match 15: Group G (Los Angeles Stadium)

Match 16: Group G (Seattle Stadium)

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Match 17: Group I (New York New Jersey Stadium)

Match 18: Group I (Boston Stadium)

Match 19: Group J (Kansas City Stadium)

Match 20: Group J (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Match 21: Group L (Toronto Stadium)

Match 22: Group L (Dallas Stadium)

Match 23: Group K (Houston Stadium)

Match 24: Group K (Estadio Azteca Mexico City)

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Match 25: Group A (Atlanta Stadium)

Match 26: Group B (Los Angeles Stadium)

Match 27: Group B (BC Place Vancouver)

Match 28: Group A (Estadio Guadalajara)

Friday, June 19, 2026

Match 29: Group C (Philadelphia Stadium)

Match 30: Group C (Boston Stadium)

Match 31: Group D (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

Match 32: Group D (Seattle Stadium)

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Match 33: Group E (Toronto Stadium)

Match 34: Group E (Kansas City Stadium)

Match 35: Group F (Houston Stadium)

Match 36: Group F (Estadio Monterrey)

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Match 37: Group H (Miami Stadium)

Match 38: Group H (Atlanta Stadium)

Match 39: Group G (Los Angeles Stadium)

Match 40: Group G (BC Place Vancouver)

Monday, June 22, 2026

Match 41: Group I (New York New Jersey Stadium)

Match 42: Group I (Philadelphia Stadium)

Match 43: Group J (Dallas Stadium)

Match 44: Group J (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Match 45: Group L (Boston Stadium)

Match 46: Group L (Toronto Stadium)

Match 47: Group K (Houston Stadium)

Match 48: Group K (Estadio Guadalajara)

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Match 49: Group C (Miami Stadium)

Match 50: Group C (Atlanta Stadium)

Match 51: Group B (BC Place Vancouver)

Match 52: Group B (Seattle Stadium)

Match 53: Group A (Estadio Azteca Mexico City)

Match 54: Group A (Estadio Monterrey)

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Match 55: Group E (Philadelphia Stadium)

Match 56: Group E (New York New Jersey Stadium)

Match 57: Group F (Dallas Stadium)

Match 58: Group F (Kansas City Stadium)

Match 59: Group D (Los Angeles Stadium)

Match 60: Group D (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

Friday, June 26, 2026

Match 61: Group I (Boston Stadium)

Match 62: Group I (Toronto Stadium)

Match 63: Group G (Seattle Stadium)

Match 64: Group G (BC Place Vancouver)

Match 65: Group H (Houston Stadium)

Match 66: Group H (Estadio Guadalajara)

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Match 67: Group L (New York New Jersey Stadium)

Match 68: Group L (Philadelphia Stadium)

Match 69: Group J (Kansas City Stadium)

Match 70: Group J (Dallas Stadium)

Match 71: Group K (Miami Stadium)

Match 72: Group K (Atlanta Stadium)

Round of 32

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Match 73: Group A runners-up vs. Group B runners-up (Los Angeles Stadium)

Monday, June 29, 2026

Match 74: Group E winners vs. Group A/B/C/D/F third place (Boston Stadium)

Match 75: Group F winners vs. Group C runners-up (Estadio Monterrey)

Match 76: Group C winners vs. Group F runners-up (Houston Stadium)

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Match 77: Group I winners vs. Group C/D/F/G/H third place (New York New Jersey Stadium)

Match 78: Group E runners-up vs. Group I runners-up (Dallas Stadium)

Match 79: Group A winners vs. Group C/E/F/H/I third place (Estadio Azteca Mexico City)

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Match 80: Group L winners vs. Group E/H/I/J/K third place (Atlanta Stadium)

Match 81: Group D winners vs. Group B/E/F/I/J third place (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium)

Match 82: Group G winners vs. Group A/E/H/I/J third place (Seattle Stadium)

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Match 83: Group K runners-up vs. Group L runners-up (Toronto Stadium)

Match 84: Group H winners vs. Group J runners-up (Los Angeles Stadium)

Match 85: Group B winners vs. Group E/F/G/I/J third place (BC Place Vancouver)

Friday, July 3, 2026

Match 86: Group J winners vs. Group H runners-up (Miami Stadium)

Match 87: Group K winners vs. Group D/E/I/J/L third place (Kansas City Stadium)

Match 88: Group D runners-up vs. Group G runners-up (Dallas Stadium)

Round of 16

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Match 89: Winner of Match 74 vs. Winner of Match 77 (Philadelphia Stadium)

Match 90: Winner of Match 73 vs. Winner of Match 75 (Houston Stadium)

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Match 91: Winner of Match 76 vs. Winner of Match 78 (New York New Jersey Stadium)

Match 92: Winner of Match 79 vs. Winner of Match 80 (Estadio Azteca Mexico City)

Monday, July 6, 2026

Match 93: Winner of Match 83 vs. Winner of Match 84 (Dallas Stadium)

Match 94: Winner of Match 81 vs. Winner of Match 82 (Seattle Stadium)

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Match 95: Winner of Match 86 vs. Winner of Match 88 (Atlanta Stadium)

Match 96: Winner of Match 85 vs. Winner of Match 87 (BC Place Vancouver)

Quarter-finals

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Match 97: Winner of Match 89 vs. Winner of Match 90 (Boston Stadium)

Friday, July 10, 2026

Match 98: Winner of Match 93 vs. Winner of Match 94 (Los Angeles Stadium)

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Match 99: Winner of Match 91 vs. Winner of Match 92 (Miami Stadium)

Match 100: Winner of Match 95 vs. Winner of Match 96 (Kansas City Stadium)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Match 101: Winner of Match 97 vs. Winner of Match 98 (Dallas Stadium)

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Match 102: Winner of Match 99 vs. Winner of Match 100 (Atlanta Stadium)

Third-Place Match

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Match 103: Loser of Match 101 vs. Loser of Match 102 (Miami Stadium)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Match 104: Winner of Match 101 vs. Winner of Match 102 (New York New Jersey Stadium)

