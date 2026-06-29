How to Watch England vs. DR Congo: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

England and DR Congo meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium.

England won Group L with a 2-1-0 record across three matches, beating Croatia 4-2 in their opener, drawing 0-0 with Ghana in their second match, and defeating Panama 2-0 to clinch the group. Harry Kane has scored three times in the tournament so far and Jude Bellingham has added two goals. Kane's third goal against Panama was his 11th career World Cup goal, making him England's all-time leading World Cup scorer, breaking a tie with Gary Lineker.

DR Congo advanced as a third-place side from Group K on four points, drawing 1-1 with Portugal in their opener, losing to Colombia 0-1 in their second match, and beating Uzbekistan 3-1 in their finale. Yoane Wissa scored three times across the three matches. DR Congo's win over Uzbekistan marked their first-ever knockout-round appearance, with the country's only previous World Cup appearance coming in 1974 when the nation was known as Zaire and did not score a goal in that tournament.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch England vs. DR Congo

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England vs. DR Congo Odds

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