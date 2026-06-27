FIFA Men's World Cup
Harry Kane Secures England's World Cup Goal Record In Win vs. Panama
FIFA Men's World Cup

Harry Kane Secures England's World Cup Goal Record In Win vs. Panama

Updated Jun. 27, 2026 7:52 p.m. ET

Harry Kane went from an invisible first half to England’s all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup.

Kane scored his 11th career World Cup goal in the 67th minute against Panama on Saturday, breaking a tie with Gary Lineker. He outjumped Andres Andrade and headed a ball past diving goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera to give England a 2-0 lead. 

It was Kane's 82nd goal playing for England internationally, adding to his own record. After scoring twice in the opener against Croatia on June 17, Kane is at three goals in this tournament going into the knockout stage. His odds to win the Golden Boot for the tournament improved from +1400 to +1200 following his performance on Saturday. His odds to win the award are tied with France's Ousmane Dembélé for the third-best odds, trailing Argentina's Lionel Messi (+150) and France's Kylian Mbappé (+230) as of Saturday afternoon. 

Kane, who is set to turn 33 next month, had a game-low 10 touches over the first 45-plus minutes against Panama with the pressure ratcheting up on England to win its group. Jude Bellingham got England on the board a few minutes earlier and delivered the pass that Kane buried for the goal.

England, which won its only World Cup at home in 1966, reached the knockout rounds for the seventh time in eight World Cups with its victory on Saturday. It'll face a team that finished third place in its group in the round of 32. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

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