Donald Trump Awarded with First-Ever FIFA Peace Prize at 2026 World Cup Draw
U.S. President Donald J. Trump was named the inaugural winner of the FIFA Peace Prize at the World Cup draw ceremony on Friday in Washington.
FIFA launched the award last month in a bid to honor individuals "who, through their unwavering commitment and their special actions, have helped to unite people all over the world in peace."
FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with the award during Friday's ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The World Cup draw determines the 12 groups for this summer's 48-team tournament, which will be co-hosted in three countries — the United States, Mexico and Canada — across 16 cities.
When introducing the award in November, Infantino said: "Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize — Football Unites the World will recognize the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations."
