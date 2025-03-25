FIFA Men's World Cup
Defending champion Argentina qualifies for 2026 World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

Defending champion Argentina qualifies for 2026 World Cup

Published Mar. 25, 2025 6:22 p.m. ET

Defending champion Argentina qualified for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday when Bolivia failed to beat Uruguay.

Argentina leads South American qualifying and hosts archrival Brazil at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium later Tuesday.

South America has six direct berths in the next World Cup, a 48-team tournament to be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina was assured of one of the six spots when seventh-place Bolivia drew 0-0 with Uruguay in El Alto.

Backed by Lionel Messi, three-time World Cup winner Argentina (28 points) has led South American qualifying from the start, with few hiccups and major away wins at Brazil and Uruguay.

But coach Lionel Scaloni has not fielded 37-year-old Messi in several games, which still raises doubts on whether the star will play in the tournament next year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: For the USMNT, this isn’t as bad as it can get

For the USMNT, this isn’t as bad as it can get

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes