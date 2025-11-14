Cristiano Ronaldo Faces 3-Week FIFA Verdict Wait on World Cup Ban for Red Card

Cristiano Ronaldo likely faces a three-week wait to discover the length of his FIFA ban ahead of the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

The Portugal superstar could be suspended for two or three games for the red card he was shown Thursday for striking Ireland defender Dara O’Shea with an elbow during a 2-0 loss in Dublin.

FIFA has taken three weeks after rounds of 2026 World Cup qualifying games to publish a global list of disciplinary verdicts, including for red cards and incidents such as crowd disorder.

Now, however, FIFA is under less time pressure to process cases with no World Cup playoff games until March, but there is intense interest in the Ronaldo outcome.

FIFA declined on Friday to suggest a timetable for the case.

A one-game ban is mandatory and will be served Sunday when group leader Portugal hosts last-place Armenia. A win will send Ronaldo's team to the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA rules

FIFA disciplinary rules demand a ban of "at least two matches for serious foul play" or "at least three matches for violent conduct."

Those extra games beyond the mandatory sanction must be served in competition, at the World Cup – if Portugal qualifies on Sunday, as expected – and not in pre-tournament exhibitions.

Ronaldo spun round and swung his right elbow into O’Shea’s back as they waited for the ball to be crossed around the hour mark at Aviva Stadium, with Ireland holding a surprise 2-0 lead.

The referee at first showed a yellow card, but minutes later upgraded it to red after a video review at the field-side monitor.

"I don’t think it’s an elbow, I think it’s a full body," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said in Dublin. "Obviously, when he tries to get away from the defender, I think the action looks worse than what it actually is."

"But from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow," Martinez said. "We accept it. It could be a red card but for the right reasons."

Bans in similar cases

FIFA disciplinary judges must now decide if Ronaldo is guilty of serious foul play or violent conduct.

Bans of two and three games for serious foul play were imposed on players who were sent off last month in World Cup qualifiers.

Qatar defender Tarek Salman got a two-game ban for a serious tackle on a United Arab Emirates opponent. Salman had both feet off the ground and went over the ball, planting his boot into the shin of his opponent.

A three-game ban was imposed on Burundi forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana for injuring Kenya goalkeeper Brian Bwire. Bimenyimana raised his boot just above the turf and struck Bwire’s face as they converged on a low cross to the near post.

First red card for Portugal

Ronaldo deserved credit, Martinez suggested, for not being sent off previously in an international career now in its 23rd season.

"He is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games," Martinez said, adding that Ronaldo was "being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed" throughout by Ireland defenders.

"I think it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team," the coach said.

The FIFA verdict could be announced after the Dec. 5 World Cup draw, when each team’s schedule of three group-stage opponents will be known.

Ronaldo 1, Messi 2

Ronaldo, who turns 41 in February, is aiming to play at a record sixth World Cup tournament. His great rival Lionel Messi is also due to play at his sixth World Cup.

Messi was sent off on his debut for Argentina in 2005 in a friendly against Hungary. He got a second red card at the 2019 Copa America, in the third-place game against Chile.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!