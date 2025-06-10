United States USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen has knee surgery, out 4-to-6 weeks Updated Jun. 10, 2025 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Colorado Rapids and United States Men's National Team goalkeeper Zack Steffen had surgery on his right knee on Tuesday, and the Rapids said he is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks.

Steffen was injured during training with the USMNT in Chicago on Wednesday, causing him to miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Rapids said the operation was on his right medial meniscus.

Steffen lost an opportunity to perhaps regain the U.S. starting spot. The 30-year-old started six of 14 World Cup qualifiers ahead of the 2022 tournament, including the last three, then was left off the World Cup roster by then-coach Gregg Berhalter.

Steffen played his first national team match in nearly three years in a January friendly against Costa Rica and coach Mauricio Pochettino said last month that Matt Turner, the starter since 2022, was not assured of being his No. 1 choice for the Gold Cup. Turner didn't play for Crystal Palace after March 1.

This is the second injury to a goalkeeper on the USMNT in recent weeks, with the first 24-year-old Patrick Schulte. The keeper for MLS' Columbus Crew strained his oblique on May 24.

Matt Freese, 26, made his national debut in goal during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Turkey, while 21-year-old Chris Brady rounds out the remaining goalkeepers on the roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

